About
+
Leadership
Board of Directors
Sam Walton
History
Working at Walmart
New Home Office
Location Facts
Policies
Contact
News
+
Events & Webcasts
Media Library
Contact Media Relations
Purpose
+
Opportunity
Sustainability
Community
Ethics & Integrity
Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Philanthropy
ESG Reporting
Health & Wellness
Investors
+
Events & Webcasts
Stock Information
Financial Information
Corporate Governance
ESG Investors
Investor Resources
Suppliers
+
Supplier Requirements
Apply to be a Supplier
Supplier Inclusion
Careers
Ask Walmart
Additional Links
+
Privacy & Security
Fraud
California Privacy Rights
California Supply Chains Act
FAQs
Contact
Policies
Recalls
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Request My Personal Information
RSS Feeds
Shop
Supply Chain
Home
News
Supply Chain
Contact Media Relations
1-800-331-0085
Search News
Filter by Topics
Supply Chain
Walmart and Miranda Lambert Bring Southern Hospitality to Customers with Exclusive Wanda June Home Collection
June 14, 2022
Supply Chain
Walmart Names Finalists to Pitch at 2022 Open Call Event, Marking the Largest Group Ever Selected
June 8, 2022
Supply Chain
Walmart Selects McCordsville, Indiana for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center
June 3, 2022
Supply Chain
Walmart U.S. Q2 comps grew 1.8% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 67%, Company reports Q2 FY18 GAAP EPS of $0.96; Adjusted EPS of $1.08
Aug. 17, 2017
Supply Chain
Walmart U.S. Q1 comps grew 1.4% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 69%, Company reports Q1 FY18 diluted EPS of $1.00
May 18, 2017
Supply Chain
Walmart U.S. Q4 comps grew 1.8% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 36.1%, Company reports GAAP Q4 FY17 EPS of $1.22 and full-year GAAP EPS of $4.38, Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30 and full-year adjusted EPS of $4.32
Feb. 21, 2017
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q3 FY17 EPS of $0.98, The company now expects full-year GAAP EPS of $4.34 to $4.49, Adjusted full-year EPS of $4.20 to $4.35
Nov. 17, 2016
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q2 FY17 EPS of $1.21, adjusted EPS1 of $1.07, Raises full-year adjusted EPS1 guidance range to $4.15 to $4.35
Aug. 18, 2016
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q1 FY17 EPS of $0.98, EPS and Walmart U.S. comp sales exceed guidance
May 19, 2016
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.49, Fiscal year 2016 adjusted EPS of $4.59, Company continues to deliver on key strategic priorities
Feb. 18, 2016
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q3 FY 16 EPS of $1.03, Walmart U.S. added $2.7 billion in sales, comp sales of 1.5%
Nov. 17, 2015
Supply Chain
Walmart reports Q2 FY 16 EPS of $1.08, updates guidance
Aug. 18, 2015
Next Page