Supply Chain

Walmart and Miranda Lambert Bring Southern Hospitality to Customers with Exclusive Wanda June Home Collection

June 14, 2022
Supply Chain

Walmart Names Finalists to Pitch at 2022 Open Call Event, Marking the Largest Group Ever Selected

June 8, 2022
Supply Chain

Walmart Selects McCordsville, Indiana for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center

June 3, 2022
Supply Chain

Walmart U.S. Q2 comps grew 1.8% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 67%, Company reports Q2 FY18 GAAP EPS of $0.96; Adjusted EPS of $1.08

Aug. 17, 2017
Supply Chain

Walmart U.S. Q1 comps grew 1.4% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 69%, Company reports Q1 FY18 diluted EPS of $1.00

May 18, 2017
Supply Chain

Walmart U.S. Q4 comps grew 1.8% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce GMV grew 36.1%, Company reports GAAP Q4 FY17 EPS of $1.22 and full-year GAAP EPS of $4.38, Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30 and full-year adjusted EPS of $4.32

Feb. 21, 2017
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q3 FY17 EPS of $0.98, The company now expects full-year GAAP EPS of $4.34 to $4.49, Adjusted full-year EPS of $4.20 to $4.35

Nov. 17, 2016
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q2 FY17 EPS of $1.21, adjusted EPS1 of $1.07, Raises full-year adjusted EPS1 guidance range to $4.15 to $4.35

Aug. 18, 2016
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q1 FY17 EPS of $0.98, EPS and Walmart U.S. comp sales exceed guidance

May 19, 2016
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.49, Fiscal year 2016 adjusted EPS of $4.59, Company continues to deliver on key strategic priorities

Feb. 18, 2016
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q3 FY 16 EPS of $1.03, Walmart U.S. added $2.7 billion in sales, comp sales of 1.5%

Nov. 17, 2015
Supply Chain

Walmart reports Q2 FY 16 EPS of $1.08, updates guidance

Aug. 18, 2015
