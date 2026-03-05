 
 
FY2027 Q1 Earnings Release
FY2027 Q1 Earnings Release

May 21, 2026 | 7:00 a.m. US/Central
The quarterly earnings materials will be available at approximately 6 a.m. CT on the date of release.

Additionally, a live conference call with the investment community will begin at 7 a.m. CT.

