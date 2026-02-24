 
 
2026 TD Cowen 3rd Annual Glowing Ahead Summit: Beauty's Evolution & Longevity as Luxury

Feb. 24, 2026 | 10:45 a.m. US/Eastern
Leslie Leonard, SVP Merchandising – Beauty & Personal Care, and Vinima Shekhar, VP Merchandising - Beauty, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:45am ET.

