2026 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

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Dave Guggina, Walmart U.S. president & CEO, will participate virtually in meetings and a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.
A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
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