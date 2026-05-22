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2026 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

2026 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

June 9, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. US/Central
20260609T190000
20260609T200000
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Jun 9
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Dave Guggina, Walmart U.S. president & CEO, will participate virtually in meetings and a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

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