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2026 Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

2026 Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

June 10, 2026 | 8:50 a.m. US/Central
20260610T135000
20260610T145000
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Jun 10
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Seth Dallaire, EVP & chief growth officer, will participate in meetings and a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

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