2026 Citadel Securities Retail & Consumer Conference

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Mark Hardy, senior vice president of data ventures, Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors at 10:45 a.m. CT.
A transcript is available here.
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