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2026 Citadel Securities Retail & Consumer Conference

2026 Citadel Securities Retail & Consumer Conference

April 7, 2026 | 10:45 a.m. US/Central
20260407T154500
20260407T164500
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Mark Hardy, senior vice president of data ventures, Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors at 10:45 a.m. CT.

A transcript is available here.

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