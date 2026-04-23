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2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
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2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

June 4, 2026 | 8:30 a.m. US/Central
20260604T133000
20260604T143000
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The Annual Shareholders' Meeting set for Thursday, June 4, 2026, will be held in a virtual-only format. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

Shareholders logging in with their 16-digit control number will be able to listen to the meeting, vote their shares, and submit questions. The general public can join using the same link to listen to the meeting, without the option to vote.

The meeting will focus on the proposals described in the company’s proxy statement and any other matters properly presented at the meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 10, 2026. The company’s proxy statement was filed on April 23rd and includes details confirming how shareholders can access the June 4 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting.

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