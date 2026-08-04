Walmart Completes Acquisition of Vibe.co
Acquisition expands Walmart Connect's advertising business, making streaming TV advertising more accessible for advertisers of all sizes.
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 4, 2026 — Today, Walmart announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Vibe.co, a leading self-service streaming TV advertising platform.
The acquisition of Vibe.co will help Walmart Connect, the company's commerce media business in the U.S., bring to market new and differentiated ways for advertisers to plan, buy and measure streaming TV advertising. By combining Vibe.co's intuitive self-service platform with Walmart Connect's commerce media capabilities, Walmart will make connected TV advertising more accessible while helping brands connect with customers across the shopping journey and achieve greater impact from their advertising investments.
"Today is an exciting milestone for Walmart Connect as we officially welcome the Vibe.co team to Walmart," said Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President, Walmart Connect U.S. "Vibe has built an exceptional platform that makes streaming TV advertising simple and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Together, we'll build on that foundation to help advertisers connect with customers more seamlessly across streaming, shopping and the broader commerce journey while making advertising more measurable, effective and accessible."
"When we founded Vibe.co, our goal was to make TV advertising as intuitive and accessible as search and social advertising," said Arthur Querou, Co-founder and CEO, Vibe.co. "Joining Walmart allows us to bring that vision to a much broader audience. By combining Vibe's technology with Walmart Connect's scale, first-party insights and commerce capabilities, we'll help advertisers achieve even stronger business outcomes while continuing to innovate on behalf of our customers."
Founded in 2021, Vibe.co has built a leading self-service platform that enables advertisers to launch streaming TV campaigns quickly and efficiently across premium publishers. The platform has helped thousands of businesses access connected TV advertising through intuitive campaign management, flexible budgets and streamlined measurement.
Walmart Connect, the retailer's closed-loop, omnichannel commerce media business in the U.S., helps suppliers, Marketplace sellers and brands of all sizes reach customers wherever, however and whenever they shop. The business continues to innovate across onsite, offsite and in-store advertising while expanding opportunities for advertisers to connect media investments to measurable business outcomes. The acquisition of Vibe.co builds on Walmart's continued investment in its advertising business and strengthens its ability to help advertisers reach customers across streaming, digital and in-store experiences.
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Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
About Vibe.co
Vibe.co is a self-serve, connected TV advertising platform designed to make streaming TV advertising more accessible, efficient and performance-driven for ecommerce brands, growth-stage businesses and SMBs. With more than 10,000 advertisers, advanced targeting, AI optimization and measurement capabilities, Vibe.co makes streaming TV advertising as accessible and accountable as digital.
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