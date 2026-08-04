Walmart Completes Acquisition of Vibe.co

"Today is an exciting milestone for Walmart Connect as we officially welcome the Vibe.co team to Walmart," said Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President, Walmart Connect U.S. "Vibe has built an exceptional platform that makes streaming TV advertising simple and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Together, we'll build on that foundation to help advertisers connect with customers more seamlessly across streaming, shopping and the broader commerce journey while making advertising more measurable, effective and accessible."

"When we founded Vibe.co, our goal was to make TV advertising as intuitive and accessible as search and social advertising," said Arthur Querou, Co-founder and CEO, Vibe.co. "Joining Walmart allows us to bring that vision to a much broader audience. By combining Vibe's technology with Walmart Connect's scale, first-party insights and commerce capabilities, we'll help advertisers achieve even stronger business outcomes while continuing to innovate on behalf of our customers."

Founded in 2021, Vibe.co has built a leading self-service platform that enables advertisers to launch streaming TV campaigns quickly and efficiently across premium publishers. The platform has helped thousands of businesses access connected TV advertising through intuitive campaign management, flexible budgets and streamlined measurement.

Walmart Connect, the retailer's closed-loop, omnichannel commerce media business in the U.S., helps suppliers, Marketplace sellers and brands of all sizes reach customers wherever, however and whenever they shop. The business continues to innovate across onsite, offsite and in-store advertising while expanding opportunities for advertisers to connect media investments to measurable business outcomes. The acquisition of Vibe.co builds on Walmart's continued investment in its advertising business and strengthens its ability to help advertisers reach customers across streaming, digital and in-store experiences.