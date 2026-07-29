Walmart Publishes FY2026 ESG Report

Our FY2026 ESG Report is now available – highlighting the progress we've made across our shared value priorities.

Walmart’s purpose – helping people save money and live better – guides how we operate. Our shared value approach reflects that purpose by strengthening our business while helping create positive outcomes for our customers, associates, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.

Some highlights from our FY2026 report:

Investing in people

Creating opportunity for associates, suppliers, and sellers is central to our success as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. In FY2026, we fulfilled a five-year commitment by investing $1 billion in career-driven training and education for associates and a goal to help fast-track U.S. associates into 100,000 in-demand roles in the U.S. We created new career pathways for frontline associates through our Associate to Technician program, built to model the success of our Associate to Driver program – both of which give associates the ability to move into careers with greater responsibility and higher pay. We also continued to invest in wages, benefits, and opportunities for associates to share in Walmart's success through stock ownership. These investments help associates develop skills, gain experience, and advance their careers while helping develop talent for in-demand roles across Walmart.

Serving customers and communities

Helping people save money and live better continues to guide how we serve customers every day. We work to provide convenient access to affordable products and services through our Everyday Low Prices, private brands, sourcing capabilities, and omnichannel business. In FY2026, we estimate that we saved customers $1.64 billion through price gaps on fresh fruits and vegetables. Our Great Value brand helps the average family save up to 35% compared to national brands.

We also continue to respond to evolving customer preferences. During FY2026, Member's Mark achieved its goal of reaching 100% "Made Without" across its food and beverage products, and Walmart U.S. announced plans to eliminate synthetic dyes and an additional 30 ingredients from its private brand food products.

Creating shared value also means helping strengthen the broader community: creating good jobs and career pathways, investing in local suppliers, supporting causes that matter to our customers and associates, and helping communities prepare for and respond to natural disasters. During FY2026, Walmart provided $1.97 billion in cash and in-kind donations globally1, including 769 million pounds of food donated in the U.S., the majority of it fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy, to local food banks while continuing to invest in their cold-chain capabilities.

Building a more resilient business

Our sustainability efforts focus on strengthening the resilience of our operations and product value chains while helping improve surety of supply, catalyze innovation and growth, maintain everyday low cost, and build stakeholder trust. In FY2026, absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased 7.5% year over year, resulting in a 24.6% reduction versus our FY2016 baseline, while operational emissions intensity declined 11.6% year over year and more than 53% since FY2016. Renewable sources supplied 53.3% of Walmart's global electricity needs, exceeding the company's 2025 renewable electricity target.

We aspire to help protect and restore the natural systems that underpin our supply chains, strengthen community resilience, and support long-term business growth. In FY2026, our suppliers and grantees reported sustainably managing, protecting, and/or restoring natural resources across 76.2 million acres of land and 3.68 million square miles of ocean. These outcomes have been supported in part by more than $120 million in Walmart Foundation investments since FY2021 – including $30.5 million in FY2026 – to advance place-based projects, research, capacity building, and the protection of high-value landscapes and seascapes. In FY2026, 97.3% of supplier-reported South American beef farms in priority regions were verified as deforestation- and conversion-free and 99.9% of private brand coffee was sourced as certified more sustainable.

Fostering trust through ethics and integrity

We work to create a culture that inspires trust with our stakeholders by maintaining robust governance and oversight, respecting human rights across our operations and supply chain, fostering strong ethics and compliance practices, engaging responsibly in public policy, and using data and technology responsibly.

As AI and automation continue to advance, we remain committed to our Digital Trust Principles: using data and technology in service of people; treating people with dignity and respect; striving for technology that is high-quality, secure, and continuously improving; and using data responsibly, transparently, and with integrity.

Progress happens together

Meaningful progress depends on collaboration. The culmination of our decade-long 20x25 initiative to source 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025 reflected a broad effort in collaboration with businesses, philanthropic organizations, and other stakeholders to advance sustainability across product value chains. We are applying that same collaborative approach to building a future-ready workforce by preparing associates for evolving work driven by AI, automation, and omnichannel operations through removing friction, redesigning roles, building internal pathways into in-demand jobs, and upskilling our associates. Across these efforts, we work with associates to shape the future of work while collaborating through business and philanthropy to advance skills-based hiring, development, and career mobility across the broader workforce ecosystem.

Our FY2026 ESG Report reflects both the progress we've made and the work that continues. I'm grateful to the associates, suppliers, customers, and partners who contribute to this work every day, and I invite you to explore the report to learn more about our shared value approach, the progress we've made, and the opportunities ahead.

1 Total global giving includes cash donations made by Walmart Inc. & subsidiaries and related charitable entities, and estimated value of in-kind donations.