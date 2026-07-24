Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce $500,000 Commitment to West Virginia Flood Relief

Standing with West Virginia Communities

Relief takes more than financial support—it takes neighbors, local organizations and community leaders working together. Walmart is committed to supporting that work by working alongside trusted organizations that know these communities best. Through this response, we hope these resources help meet immediate needs while supporting communities through the days ahead.

Across West Virginia, we've already seen the resilience of communities coming together in the face of unimaginable challenges. Associates, customers, first responders and neighbors are supporting one another with compassion and determination, demonstrating the strength that defines these communities. Walmart is proud to stand alongside them during these relief efforts.

"Flash flooding like we've seen in West Virginia can change lives in an instant, creating overwhelming challenges for families and communities. We are proud of the way our associates have already shown up for their neighbors, and we're committed to supporting those efforts with resources that help meet immediate needs—including funding for local organizations and essentials like food, water and mobile laundry and shower services in our parking lots. We're honored to stand alongside our West Virginia communities as they begin the road to recovery," said Kyle Kinnard, EVP and chief operations officer, Walmart U.S.