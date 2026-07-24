Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce $500,000 Commitment to West Virginia Flood Relief
Supporting associates, customers and communities impacted by severe flooding
BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 24, 2026 — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are supporting communities across West Virginia following the severe flooding that has devastated neighborhoods, damaged homes and businesses, and disrupted the lives of families across the region. The response includes a $500,000 commitment from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, along with on-the-ground relief efforts helping communities address immediate needs, cleanup efforts and relief.
A Coordinated Response
As relief efforts continue, Walmart is working alongside nonprofit organizations and local leaders to help ensure resources reach the communities that need them most. To date, the company's response includes:
- A $500,000 commitment from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to support immediate needs, cleanup efforts and relief across impacted West Virginia communities.
- Our response also includes grants, gift cards and truckloads of donated food, water and other essential items supporting impacted communities through the Mountaineer Food Bank, Buckhannon Fire Department and other local organizations.
- Walmart Supercenter #2809 (Buckhannon): Walmart Disaster Relief is serving hot meals and bottled water alongside Operation BBQ Relief, providing bottled water, donated cleaning supplies and offering laundry services.
- Weston Donation Center (284 Market Place Mall, Weston, WV 26452): Hot meals, bottled water, mobile shower and drop-off laundry services, Wi-Fi, hotspot access and charging stations are available for impacted community members.
- These relief efforts are made possible with support from Operation BBQ Relief and ITDRC, as well as a collaboration between Matthew 25: Ministries, Tide Loads of Hope, Walmart and Procter & Gamble.
- Continued coordination with nonprofit organizations, emergency management officials and local leaders to assess evolving needs and provide additional support where it can make the greatest impact.
Standing with West Virginia Communities
Relief takes more than financial support—it takes neighbors, local organizations and community leaders working together. Walmart is committed to supporting that work by working alongside trusted organizations that know these communities best. Through this response, we hope these resources help meet immediate needs while supporting communities through the days ahead.
Across West Virginia, we've already seen the resilience of communities coming together in the face of unimaginable challenges. Associates, customers, first responders and neighbors are supporting one another with compassion and determination, demonstrating the strength that defines these communities. Walmart is proud to stand alongside them during these relief efforts.
"Flash flooding like we've seen in West Virginia can change lives in an instant, creating overwhelming challenges for families and communities. We are proud of the way our associates have already shown up for their neighbors, and we're committed to supporting those efforts with resources that help meet immediate needs—including funding for local organizations and essentials like food, water and mobile laundry and shower services in our parking lots. We're honored to stand alongside our West Virginia communities as they begin the road to recovery," said Kyle Kinnard, EVP and chief operations officer, Walmart U.S.
Our Ongoing Commitment
For decades, Walmart has worked alongside communities before, during and after disasters because our associates and customers call these places home. Through trusted nonprofit organizations and the strength of our dedicated associates, stores, and supply chain, Walmart helps deliver the resources communities need when they need them most.
Media Contact
Walmart.com/Reporter
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
Related Stories