Walmart’s 2026 Jobs Spotlight Report
Building Paths of Opportunity
A Message from Donna Morris, Chief People Officer
We are in a time of rapid change across the workforce. While AI is being framed by many as a job eliminator, it seems too early to make predictions on the impact. At Walmart, we believe it will be the combination of our associates and technology that will power our ability to best serve our customers and members.
We also believe that opportunity should grow alongside innovation.
As the largest private employer in the United States, Walmart sees firsthand how technology, customer expectations and business needs are changing work. As the world evolves, we're betting on our associates, supported by technology, to power the future.
In 2024, we announced a goal to help fast-track associates into 100,000 in-demand roles in the U.S. over three years. We’ve achieved that goal ahead of schedule, with more than half of those associates advancing into these roles through promotions. By the end of year three, we expect to reach 200,000 in-demand roles filled, doubling our original projection.
This report highlights three key ideas:
- As work evolves, our frontline and operational roles continue to power our business alongside emerging opportunities that support future growth.
- With 2.1 million associates around the world, Walmart is home to an enormous talent marketplace, creating opportunities for associates to grow as workforce needs evolve.
- AI is reshaping how work gets done, and we're intentionally helping associates build the skills and confidence to grow alongside these changes.
Our founder, Sam Walton, said, “To succeed in this world, you have to change all the time.”
We believe the future of work will fundamentally be about people and technology. The careers highlighted in this report are helping power Walmart today while preparing our company for tomorrow.
We know when our associates grow, our business grows too.
Opportunity at Scale
About Walmart's Workforce
There are approximately 2.1 million Walmart associates across the globe, including 1.6 million in the United States, from associates in their first jobs, to store and club managers, merchants, engineers, lawyers and everything in between.
126K + associates
have completed Walmart-paid education and training programs through Live Better U, which offers education and skills training ranging from GED completion to four-year degrees.
Approximately 75%
of salaried U.S. store, club and supply chain leaders started as hourly associates.
2/3
of U.S. hourly store roles are full-time, with part-time options for more flexibility.
3X
Participants who complete a no-cost Live Better U education program are 3x more likely to be promoted and 3x more likely to stay with Walmart.
90%
of Walmart U.S. roles do not require a college degree.
More than 4 million
training completions since 2016 have been delivered through Walmart Academy, upskilling essential skills and leadership capabilities.
Careers Shaping Walmart's Future
The careers highlighted in this report reflect how work is evolving across Walmart. While they span different parts of the business, they share a common thread: they combine skills, leadership and opportunity in ways that help associates grow while supporting Walmart's future. These are not the only roles we’ll need in the future, but they represent key ways we’ll continue to serve shoppers and power our business.
These careers also come with comprehensive benefits to support associates' physical, mental and financial well-being. Medical coverage starts at $38.30 a paycheck and includes access to no-cost virtual care options and no-cost Centers of Excellence care for serious conditions like cancer. Associates have immediate access to 20 no-cost mental health sessions per year. And once eligible, our 6% Company match can grow associates' Walmart 401(k) savings.
In-Demand Jobs Spotlight
Building for What's Next
Walmart helps associates build new skills through Walmart Academy, Live Better U and role-specific career pathway programs. Together, these offerings have supported more than 4 million trainings and helped more than 126,000 associates complete education and training programs ranging from GEDs to four-year degrees.
Learn More
Want to learn more about Walmart’s workforce? Our ESG and Shared Value reporting is a one-stop shop for key data across a variety of subjects.