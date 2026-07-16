We are in a time of rapid change across the workforce. While AI is being framed by many as a job eliminator, it seems too early to make predictions on the impact. At Walmart, we believe it will be the combination of our associates and technology that will power our ability to best serve our customers and members.

We also believe that opportunity should grow alongside innovation.

As the largest private employer in the United States, Walmart sees firsthand how technology, customer expectations and business needs are changing work. As the world evolves, we're betting on our associates, supported by technology, to power the future.