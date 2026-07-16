 
 
Logout
Logout
Walmart Facility Services General Maintenance Technicians confer outside a white van. Walmart Facility Services General Maintenance Technicians confer outside a white van.

Walmart’s 2026 Jobs Spotlight Report

Building Paths of Opportunity

A Message from Donna Morris, Chief People Officer

We are in a time of rapid change across the workforce. While AI is being framed by many as a job eliminator, it seems too early to make predictions on the impact. At Walmart, we believe it will be the combination of our associates and technology that will power our ability to best serve our customers and members.

 

We also believe that opportunity should grow alongside innovation.

 

As the largest private employer in the United States, Walmart sees firsthand how technology, customer expectations and business needs are changing work. As the world evolves, we're betting on our associates, supported by technology, to power the future.

No asset description available

In 2024, we announced a goal to help fast-track associates into 100,000 in-demand roles in the U.S. over three years. We’ve achieved that goal ahead of schedule, with more than half of those associates advancing into these roles through promotions. By the end of year three, we expect to reach 200,000 in-demand roles filled, doubling our original projection.

 

This report highlights three key ideas:

 

  • As work evolves, our frontline and operational roles continue to power our business alongside emerging opportunities that support future growth.
  • With 2.1 million associates around the world, Walmart is home to an enormous talent marketplace, creating opportunities for associates to grow as workforce needs evolve.
  • AI is reshaping how work gets done, and we're intentionally helping associates build the skills and confidence to grow alongside these changes.

 

Our founder, Sam Walton, said, “To succeed in this world, you have to change all the time.”

 

We believe the future of work will fundamentally be about people and technology. The careers highlighted in this report are helping power Walmart today while preparing our company for tomorrow.

 

We know when our associates grow, our business grows too.

Opportunity at Scale

About Walmart's Workforce

There are approximately 2.1 million Walmart associates across the globe, including 1.6 million in the United States, from associates in their first jobs, to store and club managers, merchants, engineers, lawyers and everything in between.

126K + associates

have completed Walmart-paid education and training programs through Live Better U, which offers education and skills training ranging from GED completion to four-year degrees.

Approximately 75%

of salaried U.S. store, club and supply chain leaders started as hourly associates.

2/3

of U.S. hourly store roles are full-time, with part-time options for more flexibility.

 

3X

Participants who complete a no-cost Live Better U education program are 3x more likely to be promoted and 3x more likely to stay with Walmart.

 

90%

of Walmart U.S. roles do not require a college degree.

 

More than 4 million

training completions since 2016 have been delivered through Walmart Academy, upskilling essential skills and leadership capabilities.

 

Careers Shaping Walmart's Future

 

The careers highlighted in this report reflect how work is evolving across Walmart. While they span different parts of the business, they share a common thread: they combine skills, leadership and opportunity in ways that help associates grow while supporting Walmart's future. These are not the only roles we’ll need in the future, but they represent key ways we’ll continue to serve shoppers and power our business.

 

These careers also come with comprehensive benefits to support associates' physical, mental and financial well-being. Medical coverage starts at $38.30 a paycheck and includes access to no-cost virtual care options and no-cost Centers of Excellence care for serious conditions like cancer. Associates have immediate access to 20 no-cost mental health sessions per year. And once eligible, our 6% Company match can grow associates' Walmart 401(k) savings.

In-Demand Jobs Spotlight

Walmart advertising sales associates laugh together while working a tradeshow.

Advertising Sales

 

Base Pay Range for U.S.-based advertising sales associates*: $90,000 - $234,000 annually before bonus awards and stock grants

Typical Career Path: Account Management > Sales Associate > Sales Leader > Senior Sales Leader

 

Advertising Sales associates help drive growth for Walmart's retail media business by connecting brands with customers at scale across one of the world's largest retail ecosystems. These roles combine relationship-building, analytics and strategic thinking to help advertisers reach customers while supporting business growth. As retail media continues to expand and brands seek new ways to connect with consumers, Advertising Sales will remain a fast-growing field that offers significant opportunities for career development and plays an important role in Walmart's growth.

Store Manager

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US Store Managers*: $95,000 - $170,000 annually before bonus awards and stock grants

Typical Career Path: Team Associate > Team Lead > Coach > Store Manager

 

Every Walmart Store Manager is the CEO of a multi-million-dollar business, leading hundreds of associates, overseeing complex operations and delivering for customers every day. Beyond running their stores, they serve as leaders in their communities, building relationships, supporting local initiatives and helping Walmart remain a trusted neighbor. The role also reflects one of Walmart's greatest strengths: creating opportunities for associates to grow into influential leadership positions. Many Store Managers began in frontline roles. Their journeys demonstrate the power of career growth at Walmart and in developing the next generation of talent. As stores become increasingly tech-powered, Store Managers will play a critical role in leading teams through change while maintaining strong customer, associate and operational outcomes.

A Walmart data engineer works on a laptop.

Data Engineer

 

Base Pay Range for data engineers coming into Walmart*: $90,000 - $234,000 annually before bonus awards and stock grants

Typical Career Path: Analyst > Data Engineer> Senior Engineer

 

Data Engineers build the data infrastructure that powers Walmart's technology, digital experiences and AI capabilities. Their work enables smarter decisions, drives innovation and helps deliver better experiences for customers and associates as Walmart continues to advance its use of AI and data. Many Data Engineers begin their careers through Walmart’s early career programs, including internships and entry-level software engineering opportunities. Entry into the role typically requires a computer science or related degree, and new hires continue building their skills through technical onboarding and developer bootcamps. As Walmart continues advancing AI and data-driven decision making, Data Engineers play a critical role in building the technology behind the future of retail — with clear runway to grow into senior engineering and technical leadership roles.

Two Upstream Facility Services associates stand in front of a white van, reviewing paperwork.

Real Estate Facility Services General Maintenance Technician

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US and Sam's Club US Real Estate Facility Services General Maintenance and HVAC/Refrigeration Technicians*: $26 - $76 per hour before bonus awards

Typical Career Path: Entry-Level Technician > Certified Technician > Senior Technician

 

Skilled trade professionals keep America running, and demand for these careers continues to grow as industries face a shortage of qualified workers. Walmart and Sam's Club Real Estate Maintenance Technicians apply specialized skills across critical trades, including HVAC and refrigeration, electrical systems, automation and controls and facility maintenance that help keep our facilities operating safely and efficiently. These roles offer competitive pay, industry-recognized certifications and opportunities to build expertise in high-demand technical fields. Through Walmart's Associate to Technician program, associates can transition into skilled trades careers with no previous technical experience required. More than 600 associates have already completed the program, and Walmart seeks to enhance the skills of 3,000 technician roles by 2030. As facilities become more advanced, demand for skilled technicians in these trades will grow, making this a future-ready career.

Supply Chain General Manager

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US and Sam's Club US Supply Chain General Managers*: $116,000 - $351,000 annually before bonus awards and stock grants

Typical Career Path: Area Manager > Operations Manager > General Manager

 

Every year, Walmart's global supply chain moves more than 100 billion items through one of the largest and most sophisticated logistics networks in the world. Supply Chain General Managers lead the facilities that keep that network running at speed and scale, overseeing complex operations, advanced technology, inventory movement and teams that can exceed 1,000 associates. Their leadership helps ensure products move safely and efficiently from suppliers to stores, clubs and customers, while creating opportunities for associates to grow. Many Supply Chain General Managers began their careers in frontline and operational roles, advancing without a four-year college degree. As technology, automation and data reshape supply chain operations, these leaders will play an important role in integrating people, technology and operational excellence to power the future of retail.

Private Fleet Driver

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart and Sam's Club over-the-road truck drivers*: Average more than $109,000 over the past year, as of the end of FY27 Q1

Typical Career Path: Driver Trainee > Truck Driver > Senior Driver / Trainer

 

Walmart's Private Fleet is one of the largest and safest transportation fleets in the country. Our drivers connect suppliers, distribution centers, fulfillment facilities, stores and clubs, ensuring customers have access to essentials they rely on every day. These careers offer strong earning potential and meaningful opportunities for advancement, and many drivers return home regularly rather than spending extended periods on the road. Through Walmart's Associate to Driver program, associates from stores, clubs and supply chain facilities can earn their Commercial Driver's License (CDL) through company-paid training, with the full cost of their CDL covered by Walmart, and build rewarding careers in transportation. More than 1,000 associates have transitioned into Walmart's Private Fleet through the program in the last three years. As customer expectations evolve, this role will remain essential to delivering for customers across the country.

Pharmacist

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US and Sam's Club US Pharmacists*: $98,000 - $172,000 annually before bonus awards

Typical Career Path: Pharmacy Intern > Staff Pharmacist > Pharmacy Manager> Market Director

 

Walmart Pharmacists provide expert guidance on medications, administer immunizations, support patients with chronic conditions, and connect people to the care and resources they need. Through a nationwide network of nearly 5,000 pharmacies, they help improve access to affordable healthcare while serving as trusted healthcare providers in the communities Walmart serves. As healthcare evolves, pharmacists will play an increasingly important role in delivering accessible, community care and helping millions live healthier lives.

Team Lead

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US and Sam's Club US Team Leads*: $19 - $40 per hour before bonus awards

Typical Career Path: Associate > Team Lead > Coach / Manager

 

Team Leads are Walmart's hourly frontline leaders, helping bring the customer experience to life while supporting associates and driving business results. They oversee key areas of the business, coordinate daily operations, solve problems in real time and help ensure associates have the tools, training and guidance needed to succeed. For many, the Team Lead role is the first step into people leadership, helping build the communication, decision-making and coaching skills needed to develop the next generation of leaders. Moving forward, Team Leads will remain foundational to delivering for customers while developing future leaders across the company.

Sam’s Club – Club Manager

 

Base Pay Range for Sam's Club US Club Managers*: $110,000 - $160,000 annually before bonus awards and stock grants

Typical Career Path: Assistant Manager > Co-Manager > Club Manager

 

Club Managers lead high-performing teams across Sam's Club locations, overseeing operations, financial performance and member experience while helping drive growth across the business. They balance people leadership, strategic decision-making and operational excellence to deliver results for members, associates and the communities they serve. As membership-based retail continues to evolve, Club Managers will play a critical role in leading teams through change, developing future leaders and helping shape the next generation of the Sam's Club experience.

A Walmart associate wearing a bright reflective safety vest holding blueprints outdoors.

Realty Project Coach

 

Base Pay Range for Walmart US and Sam's Club US Realty Project Coaches*: $60,000 - $143,000 annually before bonus awards

Typical Career Path: Field Role > Project Specialist > Realty Project Coach

 

Realty Project Coaches lead construction, remodel and development projects that keep Walmart's stores and facilities safe, modern and ready to serve customers and associates. As Walmart continues investing in its physical footprint, these leaders play a key role in delivering projects that support growth and enhance the customer and associate experience.

* Compensation opportunities may vary by local market and role.

 

** Due to the complexity of our transportation pay plan, which includes specific rates for mileage and activity, this number is reported as an average of annualized actual earnings for all OTR drivers.

Click Here To Navigate
Close Navigation
Advertising Sales
Store Manager
Data Engineer
Maintenance Technician
Supply Chain General Manager
Private Fleet Driver
Pharmacist
Team Lead
Sam's Club - Club Manager
Realty Project Coach

Building for What's Next

Walmart helps associates build new skills through Walmart Academy, Live Better U and role-specific career pathway programs. Together, these offerings have supported more than 4 million trainings and helped more than 126,000 associates complete education and training programs ranging from GEDs to four-year degrees.

 

Learn More

Want to learn more about Walmart’s workforce? Our ESG and Shared Value reporting is a one-stop shop for key data across a variety of subjects.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.