Walmart Helps Americans Navigate Their Annual Back-to-School Reset with Unmatched Value, Convenience and Style

Check Every Box. Spend Less.

Every great school year starts with the essentials. This season, Walmart is helping families check every box on their classroom lists without stretching their budgets by offering its lowest prices since 2019 on the 14 most popular school supplies found on classroom lists across the country, with select items starting at just $0.25.

Beyond everyday basics, Walmart's assortment features on-trend school supplies and accessories that let students personalize everything from backpacks to binders. Customers can shop the popular Butter trend, inspired by the squishy collectible aesthetic, licensed merchandise from K-Pop Demon Hunters, and must-have backpack charms, alongside elevated stationery from Papier for older students.

And with more than 1,300 additional Rollbacks compared to last year, Walmart makes it easy to stay on trend while staying on budget.

Show Up with Confidence

Getting ready for a new school year isn't just about what goes in a backpack or dorm room—it's about feeling confident walking into a new classroom, campus or chapter.

Walmart is making trend-forward fashion, beauty and accessories accessible for every budget, helping all students head into the school year feeling like their best selves. Customers can shop refreshed collections from Wonder Nation, celebrate one year of Weekend Academy, and discover sought-after beauty brands including La Roche-Posay, Kitsch, Mills by Millie Bobby Brown and Starface. Whether refreshing a first-day wardrobe, updating a daily skincare routine or finding the perfect new frames with great deals in the Vision Center, Walmart offers everything students need to look and feel their best as they prepare for what's next.

Fuel the School Day

Getting ready for school doesn't stop after the shopping trip. Walmart is helping families simplify daily routines with affordable meal solutions that make packing lunches easier all year long.

This year's Back-to-School lunch basket features an enhanced selection of nutritious options while maintaining an average cost of less than $2 per lunch1, helping parents build balanced meals that fit both busy schedules and household budgets. Plus, answering ‘what’s for dinner?’ after school is made simpler with one-click meals in the Recipe Hub that can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes2.

Start Healthy

A successful school year starts with healthy habits. Walmart makes it easy for families to check important wellness needs off their list by offering convenient access to low-cost immunizations, vision care and everyday health essentials—all while shopping for Back-to-School.

Families can also take advantage of Walmart Wellness Day on July 25, making it easy to prepare for a healthy start to the school year in one convenient stop. From immunizations and wellness screenings to Walmart’s one-click sick day survival kit, customers can stock up on health essentials and be ready for the school year ahead.

Ready for Campus Life

Heading to college is one of life's biggest milestones, and Walmart is helping students prepare for every part of the transition—from move-in day to everyday routines.

This year's Back-to-College assortment includes a new value basket called the College Grocery Haul featuring stock-up essentials under $351, along with on-trend décor, organization solutions, technology, and everyday necessities designed for campus life. New and enhanced digital experiences—including College Wishlist, Dynamic Showroom and Be Your Own Model—make it easier to plan, personalize, and shop with confidence.

For college students looking to get the most out of every dollar and every delivery, Walmart+ Student offers a full Walmart+ membership for just $49 a year3 - making it easier to save time and money all year long with benefits like free delivery on orders over $35, 10 cents off per gallon at participating gas stations, their choice of Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential—and more.

Supporting the Teachers Who Make It All Possible

As teachers prepare to welcome students back into the classroom, Walmart is making it easier to stock up on classroom essentials while staying within budget. With affordable organization solutions and everyday low prices on the items educators need most, Walmart helps simplify classroom preparation so teachers can focus on what matters most: helping students succeed from day one.

To help teachers start the year feeling appreciated, Walmart also offers a curated assortment of new and trending teacher gifts starting as low as $2.48—making it easy for families and students to celebrate the educators who make every school year possible.

Shop on Your Schedule

From classroom lists and dorm move-in to everyday routines, Walmart makes it easy to get everything customers need—when and how they need it. Because when Americans are navigating their annual reset, saving time can be just as important as saving money.

Customers can shop classroom supply lists in the Walmart app, create classroom registries. With in-store shopping, curbside pickup, Express Delivery2 in as little as 30 minutes, fast shipping and Walmart+, customers have the flexibility to shop on their schedule.