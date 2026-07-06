Walmart and Sam's Club Lower Prices to Help Customers Make the Most out of Summer

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 6, 2026 — This summer, Walmart and Sam's Club are helping customers and members save more with thousands of lower prices through Walmart's signature Rollbacks and Sam's Club offers across stores and clubs nationwide. From backyard barbecues and family vacations to pool days and neighborhood gatherings, the savings are designed to help customers and members make the most of the season while spending less on the products they need, want and love most.

Customers can expect savings across grocery, household essentials, outdoor living, toys and apparel, with lower prices on the everyday essentials and seasonal favorites families rely on most. From weekly grocery trips and backyard cookouts to vacations and summer fun, Walmart is helping customers save on the products they need all season long. Featured Rollbacks at most Walmart stores include:

1 lb. 73% Ground Beef Roll, Fresh ($5.94, was $6.74)

Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob ($0.25 each, was $0.68)

Fresh Red Cherries 2.25 lb. bag ($5.63, was $11.18)

Great Value Ice Cream 48 fl. oz ($2.50, was $2.97)

Lay's Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag ($2.50, was $2.97)

Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count ($8.97, was $9.97)

Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count ($8.97, was $9.97)

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs ($9.97, was $14.97)

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper and Diet Mountain Dew 24-packs ($9.97, was $13.97)

“Customers count on Walmart to deliver the value they need every day, and summer is no exception," said Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. "This summer, we're making even more investments in price, with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel. Whether they're stocking up for a backyard barbecue, heading out on vacation or simply shopping for the week ahead, we're helping everyone save more for every occasion."

As members hit the road and make the most of summer, Sam’s Club continues to offer competitive fuel prices and strong value at the pump while also lowering prices on more than 250 items across road trip snacks, grilling essentials, and summer entertaining favorites. That includes Member's Mark Bone-In Chicken Wings ($2.00/lb., was $2.88/lb.), Member's Mark Beef Hot Dogs ($10.86, was $12.96), Member's Mark 88/12 Ground Beef ($5.97/lb., was $6.17/lb.), and Member's Mark Whole Bone-In Pork Back Ribs ($3.18/lb., was $3.48/lb.), making it easier for members to fuel up, fire up the grill and save.

Customers and members can shop offers in stores and clubs, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and through the Walmart and Sam’s Club apps, with convenient pickup and delivery options available in many locations. With stores and clubs in communities across the country, Walmart and Sam’s Club remain committed to helping people save money and live better. This summer, Walmart Rollbacks and Sam’s Club offers are helping customers and members save on essentials and summer favorites so they can make the most of every gathering, milestone and day.