Wellness Is Personal. Walmart Is Helping Make It More Accessible.

Lore’s story reflects a broader shift in how many customers are thinking about long-term wellness. It is not just about one prescription, one product or one appointment. It can include preventive care, weight management, nutrition, fitness, mental health, sleep, and even feeling comfortable and confident in clothes that fit a changing body.

Walmart brings those pieces together for customers in ways that are reliable, affordable and close to home.

Weighing the Benefits

For those exploring GLP-1 medications or already taking them, Walmart’s GLP-1 Support page offers resources across the experience, including protein, fiber, hydration, vitamins and supplements, activewear, recipes in the Nutrition Hub, telehealth options, refrigerated prescription delivery and other weight-management support.

At the pharmacy counter, Lore says many questions she receives are practical about how to use the injectable medication, potential side effects and what patients can expect over time. Questions she’s passionate to help answer.

“I have a heart for it because I've been there, and I know what it can do and change."

That support can also extend beyond products and prescriptions. Through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, customers can connect with curated third-party providers offering virtual weight-management support, nutrition guidance, fitness programming and personalized care options, all in one place.

Beginning July 1, eligible Medicare beneficiaries may be able to access certain GLP-1 weight-loss medications for $50 a month through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program. Walmart Pharmacists are prepared to support these patients with additional resources.

Walmart Wellness Day

The focus on accessible, everyday wellness continues later in the month during Walmart Wellness Day. On Saturday, July 25, the nationwide event offers customers free health screenings and assessments, low-cost immunizations, pharmacist counseling, vision screenings, and giveaways at all Walmart U.S. stores.

This year’s event will focus on overall wellness while also including weight-management resources such as GLP-1 education, nutrition guidance, medication support, information on same-day pharmacy delivery, and virtual care through Better Care Services. Stop by your local pharmacy between 10am-2pm local time to start the conversation and get to know your pharmacist.

Healthier Choices Made More Accessible

Walmart is making fresh foods and everyday wellness products easier to try and easier to afford.

This summer, customers can find 300+ Rollbacks on fresh favorites like watermelons, blueberries, cherries, and fresh organic ground beef. They can also find 150+ wellness-focused rollbacks across categories like protein bars and powders, vitamins and supplements, and additional items that support fitness and active lifestyles, such as sneakers.

In 2,000 stores and online, Walmart is also introducing Wellness Minis — new and trending wellness brands in smaller sizes, starting at $2. The assortment gives customers a lower-cost way to try products before buying full size, whether they want to see how something tastes, fits into their routine or supports how they want to feel.

Where Wellness Starts

For Lore, the work is both professional and personal. Her own health transformation changed the way she connects with customers who may feel unsure or too overwhelmed to begin. Whether it's to feel better, sleep better, or find a healthier weight, the wellness journey starts with a single step that she’s excited to help her patients take.

"It's a camaraderie. We're celebrating it together. It's not just my wins or their success. We've created this bond and I love to encourage people."

At Walmart, the goal is to make “Live Better” easier for customers to access through trusted guidance, affordable products and convenient support wherever they are in their health journey today, and wherever it takes them in the years to come.