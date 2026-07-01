Wellness Is Personal. Walmart Is Helping Make It More Accessible.
Key Insights
- Walmart offers GLP-1 support, pharmacy guidance & nutrition assistance.
- Walmart is offering 300+ Rollbacks on fresh foods, 150+ Wellness Rollbacks & Wellness Minis starting at $2.
- Walmart Wellness Day on July 25 offers free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, vision screenings, and weight management resources at stores nationwide.
For Walmart pharmacist Lore Day, her health journey included a GLP-1 treatment. Today, she uses her professional training and personal experience after losing 150 pounds to help answer customers’ questions and feel more confident.
When customers come to the pharmacy counter with questions about weight management, Lore Day understands both sides of the conversation.
As a 10-year Walmart pharmacist at store 5459 in Starkville, MS, she can help explain how medications work, what questions to ask a primary care provider and what everyday habits may help patients stay on track. As someone who lost 150 pounds after working with her healthcare provider and beginning a GLP-1 treatment plan, she also understands how personal those questions can feel.
Her journey changed more than the number on the scale. It changed how she feels and how she connects with patients.
Lore’s story reflects a broader shift in how many customers are thinking about long-term wellness. It is not just about one prescription, one product or one appointment. It can include preventive care, weight management, nutrition, fitness, mental health, sleep, and even feeling comfortable and confident in clothes that fit a changing body.
Walmart brings those pieces together for customers in ways that are reliable, affordable and close to home.
Weighing the Benefits
For those exploring GLP-1 medications or already taking them, Walmart’s GLP-1 Support page offers resources across the experience, including protein, fiber, hydration, vitamins and supplements, activewear, recipes in the Nutrition Hub, telehealth options, refrigerated prescription delivery and other weight-management support.
At the pharmacy counter, Lore says many questions she receives are practical about how to use the injectable medication, potential side effects and what patients can expect over time. Questions she’s passionate to help answer.
“I have a heart for it because I've been there, and I know what it can do and change."
That support can also extend beyond products and prescriptions. Through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, customers can connect with curated third-party providers offering virtual weight-management support, nutrition guidance, fitness programming and personalized care options, all in one place.
Beginning July 1, eligible Medicare beneficiaries may be able to access certain GLP-1 weight-loss medications for $50 a month through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program. Walmart Pharmacists are prepared to support these patients with additional resources.
Walmart Wellness Day
The focus on accessible, everyday wellness continues later in the month during Walmart Wellness Day. On Saturday, July 25, the nationwide event offers customers free health screenings and assessments, low-cost immunizations, pharmacist counseling, vision screenings, and giveaways at all Walmart U.S. stores.
This year’s event will focus on overall wellness while also including weight-management resources such as GLP-1 education, nutrition guidance, medication support, information on same-day pharmacy delivery, and virtual care through Better Care Services. Stop by your local pharmacy between 10am-2pm local time to start the conversation and get to know your pharmacist.
Healthier Choices Made More Accessible
Walmart is making fresh foods and everyday wellness products easier to try and easier to afford.
This summer, customers can find 300+ Rollbacks on fresh favorites like watermelons, blueberries, cherries, and fresh organic ground beef. They can also find 150+ wellness-focused rollbacks across categories like protein bars and powders, vitamins and supplements, and additional items that support fitness and active lifestyles, such as sneakers.
In 2,000 stores and online, Walmart is also introducing Wellness Minis — new and trending wellness brands in smaller sizes, starting at $2. The assortment gives customers a lower-cost way to try products before buying full size, whether they want to see how something tastes, fits into their routine or supports how they want to feel.
Where Wellness Starts
For Lore, the work is both professional and personal. Her own health transformation changed the way she connects with customers who may feel unsure or too overwhelmed to begin. Whether it's to feel better, sleep better, or find a healthier weight, the wellness journey starts with a single step that she’s excited to help her patients take.
"It's a camaraderie. We're celebrating it together. It's not just my wins or their success. We've created this bond and I love to encourage people."
At Walmart, the goal is to make “Live Better” easier for customers to access through trusted guidance, affordable products and convenient support wherever they are in their health journey today, and wherever it takes them in the years to come.
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