Keeping the Future in Focus

While greeting customers at the front of the Vision Center, Sheena Thompson welcomed a hesitant shopper inside for a personal tour of the department. But the moment they sat down to look at frames, the woman suddenly began to cry.

“I just feel so cared for right now,” the customer explained through tears. “I want to work with you.” Sheena’s response was simple and true: “That’s what I’m here for… You are important.” That single, heartfelt interaction turned a nervous visitor into a loyal, lifetime patient who returns every year.

This moment is the perfect picture of who Sheena is: someone who shows up for others and refuses to back down from a challenge. As a deeply devoted mother raising three children and a survivor who bravely battled breast cancer, Sheena anchors her life in supporting her loved ones and going “all in.” It was this natural warmth and unyielding resilience that have made her shine since she started her career.