Keeping the Future in Focus

Sheena Thompson’s Walmart journey from front end team associate to licensed optician transformed her own life and helped frame a brighter future for others.
While greeting customers at the front of the Vision Center, Sheena Thompson welcomed a hesitant shopper inside for a personal tour of the department. But the moment they sat down to look at frames, the woman suddenly began to cry.
“I just feel so cared for right now,” the customer explained through tears. “I want to work with you.” Sheena’s response was simple and true: “That’s what I’m here for… You are important.” That single, heartfelt interaction turned a nervous visitor into a loyal, lifetime patient who returns every year.
This moment is the perfect picture of who Sheena is: someone who shows up for others and refuses to back down from a challenge. As a deeply devoted mother raising three children and a survivor who bravely battled breast cancer, Sheena anchors her life in supporting her loved ones and going “all in.” It was this natural warmth and unyielding resilience that have made her shine since she started her career.
For six years, her world was the front end of Walmart store 2402 in Elko, Nevada. She loved her role as a front end team associate, mastering everything from customer service to pushing carts, all while balancing college classes. But Larry, the store’s optical manager, saw in her a unique potential for a long-term career. He approached her about an open apprentice position that would pave the way for her to become a licensed optician. Sheena's first thought was, “That looks intimidating.” But a simple question from her family — “Why not?” — gave her the push she needed to take a leap of faith.
Stories of determination and profound care, like Sheena’s, helped inspire Walmart and Sam's Club’s Associate to Optician (A2O) pilot program, creating a path for others to become a licensed optician and build a lasting career. While the pilot program was not a part of Sheena’s journey, associates interested in an optician career like hers can access the A2O program offered through Live Better U, Walmart’s no-cost education benefit.
20/20 Determination
The path to becoming a licensed optician was rigorous. Alongside a formal apprenticeship, her journey to licensure included five progressive book exams and the completion of specialized national board tests for both glasses and contact lenses. Fortunately, once she started in the Vision Center, her team rallied around her right away. "I never felt alone," Sheena remembers. "Everyone was always super nice and worked with my schedule." That flexibility proved essential, because life didn't slow down. And despite taking a brief hiatus from Walmart, spending a season as a family member's caretaker and welcoming two more children, Sheena maintained her fierce determination to earn that license.
Her final step was a comprehensive, eight-hour exam in Nevada. Half of the test was written, and the other half required her to physically demonstrate how to use specialized optical equipment. With life throwing its own complex hurdles her way outside of work, Sheena didn't pass her first two attempts. But giving up was never an option. Drawing on the deep resilience rooted in her Native American heritage, which Sheena says has been core to her journey, she looked at her children and knew she had to succeed – not just for herself, but for them. They were the fire that kept her pushing forward. She used every spare moment to master the biomicroscope and study optical science.
Finally, on September 23, 2016, she passed the exam. When she officially became a licensed optician, her Vision Center team threw a celebration.
"It literally changed my life," Sheena says. She proudly embraced her identity as a "career woman with Walmart," finding deep, personal purpose in her work. "Your customers and patients become like family. It gives me another meaning to be here — they're coming to you so they can see."
Vision of Strength
The strength Sheena forged during her career journey would soon be tested in an entirely different way. “I was in my car,” Sheena recalls, thinking back to the moment she got the phone call. “I was totally shocked.” At just 34 years old, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Her world was turned upside down.
She walked back into the store from her lunch break, went straight to the lab, and started to cry. Her manager immediately came to her side. “She’s like, ‘Okay, okay. I need you to go to HR and talk to them about your benefits,’” Sheena says. That conversation led her to Walmart’s Critical Illness policy, a benefit she had signed up for without fully realizing its power. After submitting her paperwork, she received vital financial support to help cover her medical bills and travel for treatment.
“It could help save your life,” she says with conviction. “If you're going through it, it's an amazing benefit people need to sign up for and to know about it. So I tell everyone.” She wasn't alone in her fight. Lifted up by the unwavering love of her children and boyfriend at home and the incredible support of her Walmart family at work, she found the courage to move forward.
Now in remission, she has become one of her store's most vocal advocates. She is equally passionate about using Walmart's benefits to build for the future, proudly sharing how the company’s 401(k) match on her retirement contributions recently helped her achieve the lifelong dream of building a brand-new house for her family. Whether she is advocating for her team or serving as her store's social media champion, Sheena channels her vibrant energy into everything she does, consistently earning recognition for her excellent work and infectious positivity.
Reframing the Future
When asked what she would tell any associate facing a new opportunity, Sheena’s advice is universal: "GO FOR IT! You never know what's going to lie ahead of you and change your life." For Sheena, taking that leap was about more than a new title. It brought the pride of a lifelong career, the security to provide for her family and the joy of helping patients see better. Ultimately, her story is a powerful reminder that when you empower people to keep their future in focus, they don’t just see a clearer path for themselves, they bring a brighter future into view for everyone around them.