Bringing New Career Paths into Focus

Working at Walmart means being part of one of the largest career marketplaces in the world. We have more than 2 million unique career journeys, representing our associates globally.

A key focus at Walmart is how we support our associates in their career journey, including what is possible.

The answer starts with investing in people. When associates can learn new skills, earn recognized credentials and gain experience in growing fields, they prepare for their next job, and they build careers that can grow with them.

That is why at Walmart, we're continuing to invest in career pathways that open doors across our business. Today, we are expanding that commitment with our new Associate to Optician program, alongside the continued growth of our Associate to Technician and Associate to Driver programs.