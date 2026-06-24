Everyday Resilience

Record-breaking rainfall. Far-reaching wildfires. Frozen roads. Dangerous winds. No matter how a disaster takes shape, they all bring disruption to our daily lives. How we prepare and respond determines how swiftly we recover.

For Peter McFarlane, store manager of Walmart Supercenter in Kerrville, Texas, a sudden disaster put him at the forefront of critical decision-making that would directly impact his community. It all started when he woke up to a phone call at 4 a.m. on July 4, 2025, alerting that evacuated locals were gathering in his Supercenter parking lot. “I said, ‘Evacuated? From where?’ And they said, ‘From the flood.’”

What would later be called a “once-in-a-lifetime disaster,” the Guadalupe River flooding is now known as the sixth-deadliest freshwater flood in the United States.