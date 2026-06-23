Walmart to Acquire Vibe.co to Expand Access to Connected TV Advertising

“Vibe.co was built as the self-serve platform for performance and ecommerce marketers to run streaming TV the way they run paid social: measurable, fast to launch, and optimized for better outcomes,” said Arthur Querou, Co-Founder and CEO, Vibe.co. “Joining Walmart gives us the opportunity to accelerate that mission and bring performance TV advertising to one of the most powerful commerce media ecosystems in the market.”

Advertisers continue to navigate a fragmented media landscape where CTV can deliver reach and impact but often remains complex and costly to buy. Walmart Connect and Vibe.co aim to reduce friction across planning, targeting, ad content creation, activation, measurement and optimization, making CTV more accessible to advertisers without large media teams or specialized resources.

This transaction builds on Walmart Connect’s existing solutions and continued investments to make commerce media easier to access and manage, including recent partnerships with Magnite, Yahoo DSP, and Google DV360. Combined with Walmart’s acquisition of VIZIO, Vibe.co strengthens Walmart Connect’s ability to deliver simplified activation, enhanced targeting and measurable outcomes across its growing CTV ecosystem.

Walmart Connect and Vibe.co remain committed to operating within an open and collaborative advertising ecosystem, working with broadcasters, publishers, supply-side platforms (SSPs), measurement providers and technology partners across the industry. Existing partner relationships remain an important part of Walmart Connect’s advertising strategy. The acquisition is intended to expand advertiser choice and accessibility, not limit how advertisers or partners engage with Walmart Connect’s media ecosystem.

Following the close of the transaction, Vibe.co CEO and Co-Founder Arthur Querou, CTO and Co-Founder Franck Tetzlaff, and the broader Vibe.co team are expected to join Walmart Connect to help maintain business momentum, support a seamless integration and continue serving Vibe.co’s advertisers, publishers and technology partners. Their expertise in connected TV, self-serve activation and performance advertising will serve as valuable additions to the Walmart team.

The parties expect the transaction to close by the end of fiscal year 2027. Walmart does not expect the transaction to have any impact to FY27 sales and operating income growth guidance, as previously provided.