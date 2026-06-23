Walmart Connect Showcases a New Era of Creativity-Powered Commerce at Cannes Lions

Walmart’s content-to-commerce strategy is already driving successful results for brands. During Walmart’s Patio & Garden Event, Backyard Escapes helped drive a nearly 40% year-over-year GMV for the event.1 Digital sales increased over 50% year-over year,2 and nearly half of purchasers were new shoppers to the category,3 highlighting the program's ability to both drive demand and expand category reach. Total ROAS for advertisers participating in Backyard Escapes was nearly $3.4 The premium branded content experience on VIZIO reached nearly 30% of American households and achieved a 67% completion rate. Participating advertisers included ScottsMiracle-Gro, Spruce, Zevo, Blackstone, Keter, Aiper, Pennington, Clorox Pool&Spa/BioLab and Perdue, demonstrating the effectiveness of Walmart Connect's ability to activate Walmart's broader content-to-commerce ecosystem.

This evolution of commerce media builds on Walmart Connect’s broader content-to-commerce strategy,5 enabled by the acquisition of VIZIO in 2024 and first introduced at IAB NewFronts earlier this year. As the commerce media platform bringing this strategy to market, Walmart Connect helps advertisers activate across Walmart's growing ecosystem of media, commerce and content experiences. By combining Walmart's scale, customer reach and omnichannel ecosystem with first-party insights, closed-loop measurement and creative capabilities, advertisers can connect storytelling directly to business outcomes across every touchpoint, from in-store and digital experiences to social and connected TV.

"For too long, the advertising industry has treated storytelling and commerce as separate disciplines," said Courtney Naudo, senior vice president and general manager of VIZIO, Walmart. "We're changing that. Walmart is creating a new model where content, media and commerce work together as one connected experience. At VIZIO, we have the expertise to find, create and produce entertaining premium branded content that resonates with our customers. And with the added power of Walmart Connect, we can activate these entertainment experiences so brands can build new, meaningful and measurable relationships with customers.”