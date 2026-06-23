Constellation and Walmart Announce Long-Term Agreement to Support Reliable, Emissions-Free Nuclear Energy in Illinois

BALTIMORE and BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 23, 2026 — Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) and Walmart (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced a long-term nuclear power purchase agreement (PPA) for emissions-free electricity from Constellation’s Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois. The agreement includes approximately 176 MW of wholesale supply, including 30 MW of expanded generating capacity.

Walmart will purchase energy, environmental attributes and capacity through two 15‑year terms beginning in 2029 and 2030. This agreement supports reliable nuclear energy in the region and enables planned uprates — efficiency upgrades that increase output from existing nuclear units without the need to build a new facility. The agreement is expected to help Walmart access cleaner energy and strengthen local energy infrastructure — while continuing to serve customers with everyday low prices.

“This agreement reflects long‑term stewardship of critical infrastructure, the communities it serves, and the energy system that powers American growth,” said Jim McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. “Walmart’s commitment enables meaningful investment in the Dresden Clean Energy Center — bolstering reliability, sustaining local jobs and economic activity, and putting more dependable, emissions-free energy onto the Illinois power grid.”

Through uprates at the Dresden Clean Energy Center, this agreement will provide enough new power to the grid to support Walmart’s previously announced high-tech perishable distribution center, currently in development in Belvidere, Ill. Together, these investments strengthen the local community by supporting jobs and enabling continued expansion of Walmart’s supply chain operations and workforce.