Walmart Sets the Vision for the Next Era of Global Commerce Media

As advertisers gather in Cannes to discuss the future of media, Walmart announced a new vision for its global advertising business, spanning across Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. Under the leadership of Seth Dallaire, chief growth officer of Walmart Inc., Walmart is building global commerce media platforms that combine scale, full-funnel solutions and measurement signals to drive durable business growth for advertisers, while creating more relevant shopping experiences for customers and members wherever they choose to shop.

As the world’s leading omnichannel retailer, Walmart connects the physical and digital customer journey across stores, ecommerce, marketplaces, membership, connected TV and offsite media. Powered by first-party signals and expanding full-funnel solutions, Walmart helps brands reach the right audiences, optimize media investment and deliver accountable business outcomes at scale. To accelerate this vision, Walmart is increasing alignment across Walmart Connect U.S., Walmart Connect International and Sam’s Club through shared technology, tools, platforms and capabilities. This will enable faster innovation and a more consistent advertiser experience across Walmart’s global advertising ecosystem.

At the core of Walmart's strategy are three differentiated advantages: scale, solutions and signals.