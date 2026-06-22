Walmart and Sam’s Club Expand Support for Medicare Customers as New Weight Management Coverage Launches

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 22, 2026 — Walmart and Sam’s Club today announced the launch of a nationwide effort to help Medicare beneficiaries better understand new prescription drug coverage options related to weight management and other chronic health conditions.

As Medicare coverage continues to evolve, many seniors may face challenges understanding eligibility requirements, prescription coverage processes, provider documentation needs, and pharmacy fulfillment options. Through their nationwide pharmacy networks and healthcare resources, Walmart and Sam’s Club are expanding support services focused on weight management education and healthcare navigation to help patients better understand available resources and next steps.

The initiative will provide Medicare beneficiaries with:

Easy-to-understand weight management educational materials explaining prescription coverage pathways and available resources

One-on-one pharmacist consultations to help patients understand prescription coverage processes and next steps

Assistance navigating government and healthcare resources

Enhanced in-store and club support in nearly 5,000 locations including rural and medically underserved communities

Digital health navigation tools to help customers explore coverage information and support options

Connection to additional health services, including vision care resources to support overall health and chronic condition management

"Healthcare can be complex, especially when coverage programs change," said Kevin Host, SVP, Walmart Health & Wellness. "Our goal is to help customers access trusted information, understand their options, and feel confident navigating the healthcare system. Walmart pharmacists serve millions of patients every year, and we are committed to helping seniors connect with the resources they need."

With approximately 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, the company’s pharmacy network serves as an accessible healthcare resource nationwide, often representing one of the most frequent points of care for patients in rural and underserved communities. As new coverage programs take effect, Walmart is leveraging its scale to help ensure critical educational resources and pharmacist support are available where access to healthcare information may be limited.

Beyond helping customers navigate coverage options, Walmart is uniquely positioned to support customers throughout their weight management journey. Building on its recent expansion of weight management support services through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, the company continues to broaden access to tools and resources for customers on or exploring GLP‑1 treatment options.

Support may include nutrition resources, wellness products, pharmacist consultations, convenient same-day pharmacy delivery options, and connections to additional health and wellness services that help customers manage their overall health. Pharmacists also provide guidance on topics such as medication use, nutrition, hydration, and healthy habits to help support customers throughout their healthcare journey.

From healthier food choices and recipe inspiration to vitamins and supplements, fitness equipment, and a healthcare services marketplace, Walmart can help customers access the products and services that support lasting lifestyle changes.

For Sam's Club members, pharmacists serve as trusted healthcare resources, helping members navigate questions about medications, coverage, and wellness. Sam’s Club pharmacies are ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mass Merchandiser Pharmacies for the 10th consecutive year by J.D. Power. Through strong pharmacist-member relationships and a longstanding commitment to service, Sam's Club helps members access personalized support and trusted guidance as they make healthcare decisions.

"Our members place tremendous trust in their pharmacists, and we take that responsibility seriously," said Matt Holt, VP, Healthcare Operations, Sam's Club. "For years, our pharmacies have been recognized for delivering exceptional service, and we're proud to help members better understand their healthcare options and connect with the information they need to make informed decisions."

Importantly, Walmart and Sam’s Club’s role is focused on education, navigation support, and pharmacy services. Eligibility determinations, coverage decisions, and treatment recommendations remain the responsibility of government programs, health plans, healthcare providers, and patients.

For more information, visit Walmart’s Medicare Coverage Support Hub.