Walmart and Dunkin’ Reach a Landmark 150 Locations
Dunkin’ Now Brewing at America’s Favorite Place to Shop
The iconic collaboration brings Dunkin’ to Walmart’s 150th in-store location, delivering bold beverages, beloved breakfast favorites and unmatched convenience to customers across the country.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. and ATLANTA, Ga., June 18, 2026 — America runs on Dunkin’, and Walmart is making it even easier to enjoy. Two of America’s most iconic brands are raising a cup to a landmark moment with the grand opening of the 150th Dunkin’ restaurant inside Walmart stores at the Oakwood, Georgia, store located at 3875 Mundy Mill Road which will be operated by Dunkin' franchisee Everyday Coffee, led by Christopher Mellgren.
It’s a milestone capturing what both brands stand for: unbeatable convenience, everyday value and a genuine commitment to showing up for customers wherever life takes them.
“Customers love coming to Walmart to get more done in one trip,” said Kieran Shanahan, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Dunkin’ gives them another way to do that, whether it’s coffee before work, a quick bite between errands or a treat while doing the weekly shopping. It’s a simple way to save customers an extra stop and put time back in their day.”
What began as Dunkin’ franchisees bringing bold beverages and breakfast to Walmart stores has grown into one of retail’s most energizing relationships.
“Reaching 150 Walmart locations is an exciting milestone for Dunkin’ and a testament to the strength of our relationship with Walmart,” said Scott Murphy, Dunkin’ brand president and Inspire chief brand officer. “Both brands are deeply focused on convenience and value, and together we’re able to serve guests in a way that complements how they live, shop and work.”
Both companies are actively exploring new markets and new opportunities to bring this winning combination to more communities because when America’s favorite coffee meets America’s favorite place to shop, everybody wins.
To view the locations, please visit the Dunkin’ locator.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
About Dunkin’
Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.