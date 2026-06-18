BENTONVILLE, Ark. and ATLANTA, Ga., June 18, 2026 — America runs on Dunkin’, and Walmart is making it even easier to enjoy. Two of America’s most iconic brands are raising a cup to a landmark moment with the grand opening of the 150th Dunkin’ restaurant inside Walmart stores at the Oakwood, Georgia, store located at 3875 Mundy Mill Road which will be operated by Dunkin' franchisee Everyday Coffee, led by Christopher Mellgren.

It’s a milestone capturing what both brands stand for: unbeatable convenience, everyday value and a genuine commitment to showing up for customers wherever life takes them.

“Customers love coming to Walmart to get more done in one trip,” said Kieran Shanahan, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Dunkin’ gives them another way to do that, whether it’s coffee before work, a quick bite between errands or a treat while doing the weekly shopping. It’s a simple way to save customers an extra stop and put time back in their day.”