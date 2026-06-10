Walmart+ Travel Doubles Down on Member Savings
BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 10, 2026 — While summer is the most popular time to travel in the U.S., Walmart+ is making every trip even more rewarding this year for members, whether it’s a summer getaway, fall weekend escape, or their next big vacation. Walmart+ members can now earn double the Walmart Cash, now up to 10%, on eligible hotels, car rentals and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia1. Members will also continue to earn 2% Walmart Cash on flights, with blended Walmart Cash back available on vacation packages.
The expanded travel benefit comes as more Americans are looking for smarter ways to get away this year, exploring new destinations and finding creative ways to stretch their travel budgets without sacrificing the experience.
2026 Travel Trends
While international travel remains popular, domestic destinations are seeing a major surge this summer as travelers increasingly opt for vacations closer to home according to Expedia Unpack ’26 travel trends. Global social conversation about domestic vacations has increased by 77% year-over-year, and 63% of U.S. travelers already planning a domestic trip this summer.
Florida and California beaches are surging in popularity as are national parks and other nature escapes.
Some trending destinations:
- St. George, Utah
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Bradenton, Florida
- Santa Cruz, California
Whether members are planning a family vacation, weekend getaway or once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia now helps them earn even more back on the parts of travel that matter most.
Travel Hacks for a Smarter Summer Getaway
U.S. travelers are looking for more ways to make every dollar count. In addition to earning up to 10% Walmart Cash on eligible hotels, car rentals and activities, and 2% Walmart Cash on flights through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia, Walmart+ members get up to 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 13,000 participating gas stations2, and 25% off one eligible digital order every day at Burger King® and a free Whopper® with any qualifying purchase each quarter3, making it easier to save before, during and after every trip.
As travelers continue looking for value, booking timing has become one of the biggest factors in saving money. Recent travel booking data from Expedia4 shows:
- Friday is the new best day to book: For U.S. domestic trips, Tuesday is the cheapest day to fly, saving up to 14% compared to Sunday.
- Travel on a Tuesday to avoid crowds: Tuesday is the least busy day to fly, with Sunday the busiest. February is the least busy month to fly while July is the busiest; the calmest individual dates are February 25, March 4 and November 18, and the peak dates are May 22, July 3 and August 29.
- Book at the right time for big savings: International travelers can save $190 on average by booking 31 – 45 days ahead, instead of six months out. For those bold travelers, booking 8–14 days ahead can offer the best value, saving $225 on average.
The Membership That Brings It All Together
Walmart+ continues to deliver value beyond shopping. From earning more back on bookings through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia to everyday benefits like free delivery5, Gas Savings2, and video streaming choice6, the membership is designed to help members save both time and money wherever life takes them.
The enhanced travel rewards are the latest example of how Walmart+ is evolving to meet the changing needs of members, blending everyday convenience with meaningful savings on the experiences that matter most.
For more information about Walmart+ membership and Walmart+ Travel, visit walmart.com/plus.
1 Subject to Walmart Cash & Walmart+ T&C.
2 May vary by location & subject to change. T&C apply.
3 Valid at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants, only in the BK® App or on bk.com, for Walmart+ members with Royal Perks account registration. 25% off applies to one eligible digital order per calendar day before taxes and fees. Free Whopper® available with qualifying purchase once per calendar quarter. Additional terms apply: bk.com/terms.
4 All average ticket pricing data and 24-hour destinations are based on bookings made on Expedia .com from December 2024 – November 2025, with any comparison metrics compared to December 2023 – November 2024
5 $35 order min. on scheduled orders. T&C apply.
6 Choose one ad-supported service every 90 days: Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential. Additional registration required. T&C apply.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.