Walmart+ Travel Doubles Down on Member Savings

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 10, 2026 — While summer is the most popular time to travel in the U.S., Walmart+ is making every trip even more rewarding this year for members, whether it’s a summer getaway, fall weekend escape, or their next big vacation. Walmart+ members can now earn double the Walmart Cash, now up to 10%, on eligible hotels, car rentals and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia1. Members will also continue to earn 2% Walmart Cash on flights, with blended Walmart Cash back available on vacation packages.

The expanded travel benefit comes as more Americans are looking for smarter ways to get away this year, exploring new destinations and finding creative ways to stretch their travel budgets without sacrificing the experience.

2026 Travel Trends

While international travel remains popular, domestic destinations are seeing a major surge this summer as travelers increasingly opt for vacations closer to home according to Expedia Unpack ’26 travel trends. Global social conversation about domestic vacations has increased by 77% year-over-year, and 63% of U.S. travelers already planning a domestic trip this summer.

Florida and California beaches are surging in popularity as are national parks and other nature escapes.

Some trending destinations:

St. George, Utah

Asheville, North Carolina

Bradenton, Florida

Santa Cruz, California

Whether members are planning a family vacation, weekend getaway or once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia now helps them earn even more back on the parts of travel that matter most.

Travel Hacks for a Smarter Summer Getaway

U.S. travelers are looking for more ways to make every dollar count. In addition to earning up to 10% Walmart Cash on eligible hotels, car rentals and activities, and 2% Walmart Cash on flights through Walmart+ Travel powered by Expedia, Walmart+ members get up to 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 13,000 participating gas stations2, and 25% off one eligible digital order every day at Burger King® and a free Whopper® with any qualifying purchase each quarter3, making it easier to save before, during and after every trip.

As travelers continue looking for value, booking timing has become one of the biggest factors in saving money. Recent travel booking data from Expedia4 shows: