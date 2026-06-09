Walmart Deals Returns June 22–28
With Big Savings on Summer Favorites, Back-to-School Essentials and More
Walmart+ members get coveted Early Access to select hot deals.
BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 9, 2026 — Walmart today announced the return of Walmart Deals, a weeklong savings event designed to help customers save big on the items they want most this summer. Running June 22 through June 28, Walmart Deals will feature thousands of offers across top brands, popular categories, and early back-to-school essentials.
New: Hot Deal Drops for Walmart+ Members
As part of this year's event, eligible* Walmart+ members will enjoy Early Access to an online-only curated assortment of high-demand hot Deal drop items in the first 24 hours of the event, while supplies last. This special member benefit allows Walmart+ members to shop for some of our hottest deals before they become available to all customers.
Event Details
Walmart Deals begins online at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22 and in stores at 6 a.m. local time. The event concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28 and at regular closing time in stores.
W+ early access to hot Deal drops begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22. Any remaining hot Deal drop items will open to all customers at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 23.
Catchin' Feels with Walmart Deals
Walmart's not just dropping deals this summer — they're also dropping a boy band. Walmart Creative, Walmart's in-house creative team, created Alwayz, a fictional boy band with one mission: make Walmart Deals impossible to forget. At the center of the campaign is "Catchin' Feels," an original pop song that's sure to get stuck in your head.
The campaign comes to life through music and lyric videos, behind-the-scenes content, social storytelling and a cast of fictional heartthrobs fully committed to spreading the word about Walmart Deals. While the creative execution is fun, the strategy is serious: use the power of music to strengthen Walmart's association with value. Because when everyone is talking about deals, sometimes the best way to stand out is to give consumers a hit song they can't stop thinking about.
Deals on Thousands of Items Online and in Stores
Customers can expect savings across a broad assortment of products, with deals available online and in stores. Walmart Deals will include savings on thousands of items – including electronics, fashion, toys, collectibles, furniture, skincare and more – helping shoppers stock up for summer and get an early start on back-to-school shopping.
Customers can shop the Walmart Deals event on Walmart.com, through the Walmart app and in Walmart stores nationwide.
Walmart Deals Delivered
Walmart continues to make shopping simple, fast and personal. And when it comes to convenience, Walmart delivers — literally. With options like curbside pickup, Express Delivery in 30 minutes or less and two-day shipping, customers can choose how and when their deals are delivered.
*The following W+ members are not eligible for the event early access benefit: $1 trial members, free trial W+ Student & W+ Assist members.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.