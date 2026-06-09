Walmart Deals Returns June 22–28

Event Details

Walmart Deals begins online at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22 and in stores at 6 a.m. local time. The event concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28 and at regular closing time in stores.

W+ early access to hot Deal drops begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22. Any remaining hot Deal drop items will open to all customers at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 23.