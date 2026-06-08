Walmart Is Helping Soccer Fans Get Ready for a Summer of Watch Parties

Soccer is having a moment in the U.S., and Walmart is helping fans make the most of it. As an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup, and through collaborations with global soccer organizations like LALIGA, Walmart is strengthening its commitment to the sport and communities that rally around it.

This summer, that commitment continues as the Big Soccer Match takes place in the United States, creating new ways for fans to celebrate across the country. From couches and backyard grills to parking lots and community fields, soccer fans will be coming together all season long to cheer on their favorite teams.

Walmart is making it easier for fans to host, celebrate, and enjoy the game with family and friends. Whether customers are planning watch parties at home, participating in local soccer events or attending fan experiences across the country, Walmart is bringing the excitement of the game closer to communities everywhere.

In stores: Everything for the watch party

As a new wave of fans gets ready to celebrate this summer, our associates are ready to celebrate with and serve our customers. Walmart is the one-stop destination for everything needed to host an epic watch party, from snacks to beverages, VIZIO TVs, official merchandise, party supplies and more.