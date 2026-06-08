Walmart Is Helping Soccer Fans Get Ready for a Summer of Watch Parties
Key Insights
- Walmart is helping fans and families celebrate a major summer of soccer through affordable watch party essentials, local fan events and youth-focused community activations.
- With partners including Major League Soccer, Leagues Cup, LALIGA, Soccer Forward and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Walmart is bringing the excitement of the game closer to communities across the country.
Goal! From snacks and screens to parking lot celebrations, Walmart is helping fans kick off game day with everything they need.
Soccer is having a moment in the U.S., and Walmart is helping fans make the most of it. As an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup, and through collaborations with global soccer organizations like LALIGA, Walmart is strengthening its commitment to the sport and communities that rally around it.
This summer, that commitment continues as the Big Soccer Match takes place in the United States, creating new ways for fans to celebrate across the country. From couches and backyard grills to parking lots and community fields, soccer fans will be coming together all season long to cheer on their favorite teams.
Walmart is making it easier for fans to host, celebrate, and enjoy the game with family and friends. Whether customers are planning watch parties at home, participating in local soccer events or attending fan experiences across the country, Walmart is bringing the excitement of the game closer to communities everywhere.
In stores: Everything for the watch party
As a new wave of fans gets ready to celebrate this summer, our associates are ready to celebrate with and serve our customers. Walmart is the one-stop destination for everything needed to host an epic watch party, from snacks to beverages, VIZIO TVs, official merchandise, party supplies and more.
For customers planning ahead or pulling together a last-minute gathering, Walmart's pickup, same-day delivery and Express Delivery* options help make hosting easier. With Express Delivery available in as little as 30 minutes in many markets, fans can quickly get everything they need when the group chat grows, the snacks run low or kickoff sneaks up fast.
Walmart is also bringing the watch party experience to life through a social content series featuring soccer icon Luis Suárez. After years as one of the sport's most celebrated players, Suárez is stepping into an unexpected new role this summer: the ultimate fan.
Throughout the series, Walmart and a team of watch party experts will help Suárez learn what it takes to cheer, snack, celebrate and host the perfect soccer watch party without breaking the bank. The content follows his journey as he prepares to host his own ultimate watch party ahead of the tournament finals, showing fans that great game-day experiences are about more than the match itself, they're about the traditions, energy and moments shared with family and friends.
In communities: More ways for families to play
Walmart knows soccer celebrations go beyond the snack table.
Through Soccer Forward Fest, Walmart Community Relations is working with Soccer Forward and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support 20 family-friendly soccer activations across the country. These events are designed to help kids and families experience the game through youth clinics, skills stations and activities that encourage teamwork, confidence and play.
It is one more way Walmart is helping make the season feel more local, more accessible and even more fun for families.
Across the country: Fan events from coast to coast
Walmart is also taking the celebration on the road, with over 200 planned soccer events and activations across marketing, supplier and community programs this summer.
At select Walmart stores, fans can join Walmart’s Legendary Kickoffs with LALIGA, a free parking lot experience featuring bites, games, custom merch, music and special guests. Events are planned in Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Kansas City, Miami and East Brunswick, New Jersey. Fans can reserve a free spot and get event details at the Walmart Kickoffs event page. Space is limited.
Throughout the summer, the Walmart will also be hosting the “Coke & Walmart World Soccer Match Event Tour”, bringing soccer themed events to 11 major cities across the country. The events will be hosted in Walmart parking lots and will include everything from kit customization, local recipe sampling, interactive games, photo ops, and more. You can learn more here.
Whether customers are searching for Walmart soccer watch party essentials, game-day snacks, local Walmart soccer events or summer soccer entertaining ideas, Walmart is ready to help fans bring the season home.
*Delivery time may vary by order size, traffic, weather, and demand. Subject to availability. Fees & restrictions apply.
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