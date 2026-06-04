Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2026 — Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced preliminary shareholder voting results for its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Approximately 89.88% of all outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart Inc., provided an overview of Walmart’s business model and strong FY26 results. He noted the company’s omnichannel retail model continues to deliver consistent performance. By expanding higher-margin commerce solutions, the company is investing in value and convenience for customers and members, associate experience and technology, all while strengthening its competitive position, driving sustained share gains and competitive differentiation. This unique model at scale positions the company well for sustained, long-term growth and returns to shareholders.

Furner also highlighted investments made in supporting associates, including wages, benefits and opportunities to help build skills for the future, as well as how the company is leveraging AI to lead the next era of retail by providing associates with the technology and information they need to better serve customers and members.

“The business has changed a lot since Sam Walton opened the first Walmart, and it has changed a lot since I started in the garden center. But what hasn’t changed is that it’s our people who make the difference,” Furner said. “We’re proud of how our associates are executing our strategy and building momentum. We are well positioned for what comes next. I’ve never been more optimistic about what we can accomplish together.”

The Company presented four proposals for shareholder consideration, each of which received the affirmative votes necessary to pass.

Proposal #1: Shareholders approved the election of each of Walmart’s 11 director nominees. Each director nominee received affirmative votes from approximately 96.20% or more of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows: