Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results
BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2026 — Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) today announced preliminary shareholder voting results for its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Approximately 89.88% of all outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.
John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart Inc., provided an overview of Walmart’s business model and strong FY26 results. He noted the company’s omnichannel retail model continues to deliver consistent performance. By expanding higher-margin commerce solutions, the company is investing in value and convenience for customers and members, associate experience and technology, all while strengthening its competitive position, driving sustained share gains and competitive differentiation. This unique model at scale positions the company well for sustained, long-term growth and returns to shareholders.
Furner also highlighted investments made in supporting associates, including wages, benefits and opportunities to help build skills for the future, as well as how the company is leveraging AI to lead the next era of retail by providing associates with the technology and information they need to better serve customers and members.
“The business has changed a lot since Sam Walton opened the first Walmart, and it has changed a lot since I started in the garden center. But what hasn’t changed is that it’s our people who make the difference,” Furner said. “We’re proud of how our associates are executing our strategy and building momentum. We are well positioned for what comes next. I’ve never been more optimistic about what we can accomplish together.”
The Company presented four proposals for shareholder consideration, each of which received the affirmative votes necessary to pass.
Proposal #1: Shareholders approved the election of each of Walmart’s 11 director nominees. Each director nominee received affirmative votes from approximately 96.20% or more of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows:
|Director Nominee
|For
|Cesar Conde
|99.23%
|Sarah J. Friar
|99.82%
|John Furner
|99.38%
|Carla A. Harris
|97.34%
|Thomas W. Horton
|98.28%
|Marissa A. Mayer
|99.08%
|Shishir Mehrotra
|99.49%
|Robert E. Moritz, Jr.
|99.07%
|Greg B. Penner
|97.28%
|Randall L. Stephenson
|96.20%
|Steuart Walton
|99.36%
Proposal #2: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Walmart’s Independent Accountants, with affirmative votes from approximately 97.50% of the shares voted. The Board of Directors recommended a vote for this proposal.
Proposal #3: Shareholders also voted to approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of Walmart’s named executive officers described in the company’s 2026 Proxy Statement, with approximately 95.90% of the participating shares voting in favor of this proposal. The Board of Directors had recommended that shareholders vote for this proposal.
Proposal #4: Shareholders also voted to approve an amendment to Walmart’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the personal liability of certain Walmart officers as permitted by Section 102(b)(7) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, with approximately 77.19% of the Company’s outstanding shares voting in favor of this proposal. The Board of Directors had recommended that shareholders vote for this proposal.
Four shareholder proposals were presented during the meeting and failed to receive affirmative votes from a majority of the total shares that were voted, and accordingly, did not pass.
- Proposal #5: Request for Cumulative Voting for Board Elections: Received approximately 1.87% of the shares that were voted.
- Proposal #6: Report on Workplace Health and Safety Governance: Received approximately 6.63% of the shares that were voted.
- Proposal #7: Report on Immigration Policy and Enforcement: Received approximately 4.26% of the shares that were voted.
- Proposal #8: Report on Workplace Impact of AI and Automation: Received approximately 4.95% of the shares that were voted.
The official voting results for each item voted on by shareholders will be disclosed in a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.