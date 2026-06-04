Walmart Adds Express Delivery from In-Store Restaurants, Starting with Subway®

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2026 — Walmart is making it even easier for customers to get everything they need in one seamless shopping experience, including freshly made meals from Subway. Beginning this month, customers in select locations can order Subway directly through the Walmart app or Walmart.com and have their meal delivered in as little as 30 minutes or less, either on its own or alongside their Walmart Express Delivery order.

This marks Walmart’s first restaurant integration within Express Delivery and reflects the company’s broader focus on helping customers simplify everyday life by bringing groceries, household essentials, fashion, prescriptions and restaurant meals together in one convenient experience.