Walmart Adds Express Delivery from In-Store Restaurants, Starting with Subway®
Freshly made Subway meals now available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes or less, alongside groceries and everyday essentials
BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2026 — Walmart is making it even easier for customers to get everything they need in one seamless shopping experience, including freshly made meals from Subway. Beginning this month, customers in select locations can order Subway directly through the Walmart app or Walmart.com and have their meal delivered in as little as 30 minutes or less, either on its own or alongside their Walmart Express Delivery order.
This marks Walmart’s first restaurant integration within Express Delivery and reflects the company’s broader focus on helping customers simplify everyday life by bringing groceries, household essentials, fashion, prescriptions and restaurant meals together in one convenient experience.
Customers make around 21 meal decisions each week, and the new offering gives them a fast, affordable way to enjoy their favorite Subway meals, with a flat Walmart Express Delivery fee and no hidden delivery costs. Subway pricing will be consistent with in-restaurant menus, with exclusive menu items available at participating Subways within Walmart stores.
Subway is Walmart’s largest in-store restaurant tenant, with a relationship that began in 2004. Today, Subway restaurants inside Walmart serve millions of shared customers.
“Subway has always been focused on making freshly made, quality meals accessible to customers wherever they are," said Damien Harmon, President of Subway North America. “The integration of Subway delivery into the Walmart app and Walmart.com is a natural evolution of our 20-year relationship built on a shared commitment to value, freshness and everyday convenience."
Subway delivery through the Walmart app and Walmart.com is now live in select Walmart stores across Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and will expand to approximately 1,400 locations by the end of the summer. Customers in eligible areas will see the option to order Subway directly on the Walmart app or on Walmart.com based on the addresses associated with their account. They can browse the Subway menu, customize their meal down to individual toppings and add it to their cart, either on its own or alongside their grocery and household items, all delivered with Express Delivery.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
About Subway
Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized.
Around the world, Subway’s more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value.
Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.
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