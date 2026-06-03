Walmart Grants $10.8M to Matthew 25: Ministries for Disaster Fleet Expansion in Collaboration with Procter & Gamble

“With nearly 30 years of experience on the front lines of disaster relief, we know that basic necessities like clean clothes and a hot shower are vital for emotional resilience,” said Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries. “This continued commitment from Walmart, supported by P&G, is a game-changer. It gives us the regional infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between immediate crisis and long-term recovery for those who are often the hardest to reach.”

This new announcement builds on Walmart’s previous philanthropic investment in M25M to expand the national relief fleet. Through that initial expansion, the Walmart-funded assets completed 11 deployments and traveled over 50,000 cumulative miles to disaster zones—ultimately providing essential relief including hundreds of showers and thousands of loads of laundry for affected families. To kick off this next phase of collaboration, Walmart associates joined forces earlier this week with P&G and M25M to pack disaster relief care kits. These kits, filled with product donations from P&G brands, will be managed by M25M and deployed to communities in the wake of future disasters, helping provide essential supplies that make the path back to everyday life a bit easier.

“P&G is proud to work with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries to provide comfort and care when it’s needed most,” said Claude Zukowski, Senior Director, Community Impact at Procter & Gamble. “After a disaster, something as simple as clean clothes or a hot shower can make all the difference in helping families feel like themselves again. Through this expansion, the P&G Disaster Relief Program will be able to bring those essential comforts of home to more communities in their hardest moments, helping them rebuild with hope and resilience.”