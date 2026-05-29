Today, Walmart is celebrating a major milestone: more than one million drone deliveries completed to hundreds of thousands of customers. What started as a pilot just a few years ago has officially taken off, giving customers a faster, easier way to get the everyday items they need, right when they need them.

Forgot the family favorite topping for pizza night? Running out of printer ink before a school project is due? Need cold medicine fast?

That’s exactly the kind of everyday “uh-oh” moment Walmart drone delivery was built for.

And we’ll continue to over the next one million and beyond – the sky really is the limit!

The one millionth delivery comes as Walmart continues to rapidly expand drone capabilities across 66 stores in four states serving five metro markets. Since launch we’ve seen customers evolve from trying it to experience the novelty of the service for items like bananas or snack food, to now turning to it frequently to get items delivered really fast, when they need them most.