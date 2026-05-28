Walmart Brings 30-Minute-or-Less Delivery to 33 U.S. Markets

Walmart is making shopping more convenient than ever with the availability of 30-minute-or-less delivery across 33 U.S. markets. Designed to help save customers time and simplify everyday life, the service gives customers another flexible way to get the items they need, want and love — when they need them.

Customers can shop from more than 100,000 eligible items, including fresh groceries, pantry staples, baby essentials, cold and flu medicine, household supplies, pet food, electronics and prescription delivery.

The availability of 30-minute-or-less delivery builds on Walmart’s long-term convenience strategy and broader Express Delivery offering as customer demand continues to grow for more immediate and frictionless shopping experiences.

Powered by Walmart’s store footprint, proximity to customers and an advanced algorithm based on basket size, driver availability and distance from the store, Walmart has significant opportunity to continue expanding delivery capabilities to more communities over time. In the first quarter of this year alone, Walmart completed millions of deliveries in 30 minutes or less to more than 19,000 zip codes across the country.

Walmart is also seeing customer shopping behavior evolve as faster delivery options become available. When customers see items available in less than 30 minutes, shopping behavior increasingly shifts toward immediate, everyday needs and occasions.