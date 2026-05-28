Walmart Brings 30-Minute-or-Less Delivery to 33 U.S. Markets
Customers in these markets can now get groceries, pharmacy items and everyday essentials delivered in 30 minutes or less.
Walmart is making shopping more convenient than ever with the availability of 30-minute-or-less delivery across 33 U.S. markets. Designed to help save customers time and simplify everyday life, the service gives customers another flexible way to get the items they need, want and love — when they need them.
Customers can shop from more than 100,000 eligible items, including fresh groceries, pantry staples, baby essentials, cold and flu medicine, household supplies, pet food, electronics and prescription delivery.
The availability of 30-minute-or-less delivery builds on Walmart’s long-term convenience strategy and broader Express Delivery offering as customer demand continues to grow for more immediate and frictionless shopping experiences.
Powered by Walmart’s store footprint, proximity to customers and an advanced algorithm based on basket size, driver availability and distance from the store, Walmart has significant opportunity to continue expanding delivery capabilities to more communities over time. In the first quarter of this year alone, Walmart completed millions of deliveries in 30 minutes or less to more than 19,000 zip codes across the country.
Walmart is also seeing customer shopping behavior evolve as faster delivery options become available. When customers see items available in less than 30 minutes, shopping behavior increasingly shifts toward immediate, everyday needs and occasions.
Walmart U.S.
“Customers are looking for faster, easier ways to get what they need in the moments that matter. We’ve been delivering orders in 30 minutes or less for more than a year, and today 26% of our Express Deliveries are already arriving in that timeframe,” said Tracy Poulliot, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart U.S. “As customers continue to look for more immediate shopping options, we’re making this service more prominent where it’s available — helping them get the items they need, right when they need them.”
We’ve seen a trend in “need it now” items across categories, reflecting the many ways customers are using faster delivery for immediate needs and last-minute occasions. In general merchandise, customers are turning to Walmart for items like batteries and party supplies when they need them quickly. In consumables, popular “need it now” items include dog food and cold and flu medication. And in grocery, customers are using the service for forgotten items and last-minute meal solutions, including coffee pods and canned goods.
The service is available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, Tampa, Oklahoma City and several others, with additional expansion opportunities over time supported by Walmart’s proximity to customers and nationwide store footprint. In these markets, customers will see “Delivery in 30 minutes or less” when the option is available for the address associated with their account.
Customers can choose from multiple same-day delivery options designed to fit different shopping occasions and schedules:
- 30-Minute-or-Less: Delivery for immediate and fill-in shopping needs in select markets.
- Express: Delivery in one hour or less.
- On-Demand: Delivery in as soon as three hours.
- Scheduled: Customers can choose a delivery window that works best for their schedule.
The 30-minute-or-less delivery service is available for a $10 fee for Walmart+ members, giving customers another convenient option across grocery, pharmacy and general merchandise backed by Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices.
As customer expectations shift, Walmart continues to invest in delivery capabilities that combine speed, assortment and convenience at scale — helping make everyday shopping simpler, more flexible and more seamless.