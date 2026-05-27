Walmart Expands Exclusive and Private Brand Portfolio with New Hardware Assortments and Launch of Mainstays Kids

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 27, 2026 — Walmart is continuing to evolve its assortment strategy with the expansion of exclusive and private brands across key lifestyle categories, introducing new offerings in Hardware and Home designed to deliver innovation, style and value for customers.

This spring, Walmart is introducing a refreshed Hardware Department featuring the exclusive launch of Greenworks Pro – a professional-grade line of power tools available only at Walmart – alongside an expanded lineup of Greenworks 24V POWERALL tools and a broader assortment of Hyper Tough products. In Home, Walmart is introducing Mainstays Kids, the retailer’s first new Home brand launch in five years, featuring more than 600 items across furniture, bedding, bath and décor.

Together, these launches reflect Walmart’s continued focus on building customer-driven brands and expanding access to quality products at affordable prices.

“At Walmart, we’re always looking for ways to bring innovative products, modern design and strong value to our customers,” said Courtney Carlson, senior vice president of merchandising at Walmart. “From professional-grade tools to stylish, affordable home décor for families, these launches reflect how we’re continuing to evolve our assortment to better serve the needs of today’s customers.”

As part of Walmart’s Hardware Department refresh, customers will now find expanded offerings designed for both DIY customers and professionals, including:

Greenworks Pro, a professional line of power tools available exclusively at Walmart

Expanded Greenworks 24V POWERALL tools designed for versatility, portability and convenience

Expanded Hyper Tough assortments including 12V and 20V brushless power tools and batteries, hand tools and mechanic tools

In Home, Mainstays Kids introduces a fresh, modern approach to children’s décor with six coordinated collections designed to help families create playful, functional and personalized spaces for kids of all ages. The assortment spans 12 categories and includes furniture, bedding, bath, décor and more.

These launches underscore Walmart’s continued investment in exclusive products and owned brands that combine accessibility, trend-forward design and performance for customers nationwide.

Customers can now shop these new products at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The new Greenworks Pro line is also available at Business.Walmart.com.