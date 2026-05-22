Walmart Leadership To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 22, 2026 — Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.
- May 27: Buyside U.S. Diversified CEO Conference – John Furner, president and CEO, will participate in meetings with investors.
- May 28: Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Michael Marks, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- June 2: DB Global Consumer Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- June 9: Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – Dave Guggina, Walmart U.S. president & CEO, will participate virtually in meetings and a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
- June 10: Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference – Seth Dallaire, EVP & chief growth officer, will participate in meetings and a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
- June 11: D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations will participate in meetings with investors.
- June 17: Jefferies Consumer Conference – Todd Sears, Walmart U.S. EVP & chief financial officer, Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- June 24: Morgan Stanley Consumer & Retail Captains of Industry Summit – John David Rainey, EVP & chief financial officer, and Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- June 25: Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Access Day – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.