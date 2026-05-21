Walmart Releases Q1 FY27 Earnings
We are advancing our strategy with innovation at scale.
We drove strong sales across business segments while advancing progress on global platforms and maintaining focus on disciplined execution. Digital growth remains strong, enabled by our stores and clubs, as customers and members shop with us more often across digital channels. Our evolving business mix is diversifying our profits and strengthening our financial strategy.
Building
customer trust
Delivering value and convenience to customers and members through our omnichannel strategy.
Evolving
business mix
Diversifying revenue and profit sources, while strengthening our omnichannel leadership position.
U.S. grew 44% (excluding VIZIO)
Driving
higher returns
Targeting growth investments toward areas of higher return, while managing costs through disciplined execution.
Investing
in our future
Increasing competitive advantages, innovating new customer and member experiences while deploying productivity-enabling technologies.
volume in WMT U.S. is automated
We gained share across our business, with customers and members choosing Walmart for value and convenience. eCommerce continues to scale and we are driving steady sales momentum and category mix within the U.S. and international markets.
We delivered strong top-line results in Q1 FY27, with strength from eCommerce sales and steady demand. Growth in global platforms, including advertising, membership and marketplace is improving our mix and reinforcing our long-term strategy.
Q1 FY27 earnings resources
Related financial news
Find out more about previous earnings announcements, investments and other news from FY27.
Transforming
customer experience
A new pilot program is turning passion into a profession and making a premium beauty experience accessible to everyone. As more customers seek a better beauty experience at an affordable price, Beauty Experts ensure the service feels just as premium as the store's elevated space and assortment.
Delivering faster
for members
Sam’s Club Express delivery is changing how members get what they need — starting right where they are. By fulfilling orders directly from nearby clubs, we remove the distance between shelf and doorstep, with items arriving in under an hour. It’s powered by smart tech, strong operations and associates who make it all happen.
Investing
in our stores
This year, we’re continuing our investment in stores across the U.S. to support local communities, create jobs, strengthen economies and improve the shopping experience. We have more than 650 remodels planned for Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, along with about 20 new store openings scheduled through 2026 and early 2027.
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Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
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Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
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Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
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Calculated for the trailing 12 months ended April 30, 2026 ROI is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
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Comp sales for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2026, compared to the 13-week period ended May 2, 2025, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
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Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.