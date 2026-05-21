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Walmart Releases Q1 FY27 Earnings

Walmart Releases Q1 FY27 Earnings

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By Jane Doe, Associate, Walmart

May 21, 2026

Walmart Releases Q1 FY27 Earnings

We are advancing our strategy with innovation at scale.

Total revenues
Q1 FY27
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7.3%
Q1 FY27 (constant currency)1
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5.9%
Operating income
Q1 FY27
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5.0%
Q1 FY27 adjusted2 (constant currency)1
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5.1%
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We drove strong sales across business segments while advancing progress on global platforms and maintaining focus on disciplined execution. Digital growth remains strong, enabled by our stores and clubs, as customers and members shop with us more often across digital channels. Our evolving business mix is diversifying our profits and strengthening our financial strategy.

Building customer trust icon

Building
customer trust

Delivering value and convenience to customers and members through our omnichannel strategy.

Global eCommerce
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26%
Driven by strong demand for convenient, fast delivery
Evolving business mix icon

Evolving
business mix

Diversifying revenue and profit sources, while strengthening our omnichannel leadership position.

Global advertising3
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37%
Walmart Connect in the
U.S. grew 44% (excluding VIZIO)
Driving higher returns icon

Driving
higher returns

Targeting growth investments toward areas of higher return, while managing costs through disciplined execution.

Return on assets
8.4%
Return on investment4
14.9%
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Investing in our future icon

Investing
in our future

Increasing competitive advantages, innovating new customer and member experiences while deploying productivity-enabling technologies.

~50%
eCommerce fulfillment center
volume in WMT U.S. is automated
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We gained share across our business, with customers and members choosing Walmart for value and convenience. eCommerce continues to scale and we are driving steady sales momentum and category mix within the U.S. and international markets.

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Comp sales growth5
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4.1%
(excluding fuel)
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Comp sales growth5
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3.9%
(excluding fuel)
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Net sales growth
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10.1%
(constant currency)1

We delivered strong top-line results in Q1 FY27, with strength from eCommerce sales and steady demand. Growth in global platforms, including advertising, membership and marketplace is improving our mix and reinforcing our long-term strategy.

Walmart U.S.

Sales increases in Walmart U.S. were driven by continued acceleration in eCommerce and the strength of our stores as digital fulfillment nodes, reinforcing the quality and momentum of our omnichannel strategy. Store-fulfilled delivery has more than doubled over the past two years, with more than 36% of these orders in Q1 delivered in under three hours. Market share gains were driven by both grocery and general merchandise, and led by upper-income households.

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26%
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth
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Sam's Club U.S.

Sam’s Club in the U.S. is delivering steady sales, powered by eCommerce, strong millennial and Gen Z membership gains, which comprised roughly half of new members, and expedited delivery now reaching 65% of U.S. households. Delivery from club grew more than 90% with sales mix from eCommerce now at 20% of net sales, excluding fuel.

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23%
Sam’s Club U.S. eCommerce growth
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Walmart International

Walmart International delivered strong top-line results, with strength across markets. Contributions from improved eCommerce economics, business mix, and growth of membership fee revenue strengthened fundamentals for the segment.

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27%
Walmart International
eCommerce growth
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Diversifying
profit sources

The resilience of the company’s omnichannel strategy is illustrated by continued growth in commerce solutions that continue to diversify profit sources.

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17.4%
Global membership fee income

Delivering value
and convenience

We are leveraging the best of AI – making shopping easier and more personalized and expanding the range of shopping occasions and interactions we have with our customers and members. At the same time, we’re making our operations more productive and efficient. Our investments in automation across our supply chain in the U.S. continue to scale.

Operating
with discipline

The company remains focused on executing its long-term strategy, which is focused on serving customers and members better. During the quarter, the company managed the economics of the business, while reinvesting in strategic value drivers which position Walmart for sustained growth.

$4.7B
Operating cash flow
($1.9B)
Negative free cash flow6

Q1 FY27 earnings resources

Related financial news

Find out more about previous earnings announcements, investments and other news from FY27.

Transforming
customer experience

A new pilot program is turning passion into a profession and making a premium beauty experience accessible to everyone. As more customers seek a better beauty experience at an affordable price, Beauty Experts ensure the service feels just as premium as the store's elevated space and assortment.

Read more
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Delivering faster
for members

Sam’s Club Express delivery is changing how members get what they need — starting right where they are. By fulfilling orders directly from nearby clubs, we remove the distance between shelf and doorstep, with items arriving in under an hour. It’s powered by smart tech, strong operations and associates who make it all happen.

Read more
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Investing
in our stores

This year, we’re continuing our investment in stores across the U.S. to support local communities, create jobs, strengthen economies and improve the shopping experience. We have more than 650 remodels planned for Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, along with about 20 new store openings scheduled through 2026 and early 2027.

Read more
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  1. Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  2. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  3. Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.

  4. Calculated for the trailing 12 months ended April 30, 2026 ROI is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  5. Comp sales for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2026, compared to the 13-week period ended May 2, 2025, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.

  6. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

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