Walmart Releases Q1 FY27 Earnings

Walmart U.S.

Sales increases in Walmart U.S. were driven by continued acceleration in eCommerce and the strength of our stores as digital fulfillment nodes, reinforcing the quality and momentum of our omnichannel strategy. Store-fulfilled delivery has more than doubled over the past two years, with more than 36% of these orders in Q1 delivered in under three hours. Market share gains were driven by both grocery and general merchandise, and led by upper-income households.