The Beauty Aisle, Redefined

💅🏼 Polishing Potential

But what does it take to share that kind of care with customers? For Beauty Experts, it meant stepping into one of our 200 Walmart Academy training facilities for immersive, specialized training.

The skills they learned spanned far past generic product overviews. Through courses such as Makeup 101 and Customer Engagement 101, they took the time to truly do a deep dive into the world of beauty. They learned the science behind skincare routines, the art of asking the right questions to understand what a customer truly needs and the techniques to help someone navigate a sea of over 7,000 products to find their perfect match. And the training doesn’t stop there! Beauty Experts will receive ongoing monthly and quarterly training materials focused on product knowledge, seasonal needs, customer engagement and top-trending items.

This deep expertise empowers associates to become leaders in ways that touch the entire store. Their commitment to the customer doesn’t stop in the Beauty aisles. They may also bring their knowledge to life by supporting store-wide Beauty events or becoming the problem-solver who makes sure customers can place a perfect online order. It’s about seeing the bigger picture and taking ownership of the promise to make every customer feel supported, transforming a simple shopping trip into a genuinely easy and enjoyable experience.