Expanding Access to Clinical Research: Walmart Healthcare Research Institute and Care Access Open First Locations in Texas and Georgia

Healthcare can feel out of reach when it is not easy to access or does not fit into everyday life. Similar challenges exist in clinical research, where opportunities are often far from the communities they are meant to serve and participation can be difficult to navigate. At Walmart, we see a different path forward, one where the future of health and medicine is built not only in major medical centers, but closer to home, in the communities where people live and move through their day.

Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI) was created with a clear purpose, to expand access to clinical trials and research and help improve care for underserved communities. Historically, research has not reflected the full diversity of the population. Many individuals have been excluded due to barriers like distance, time and cost. By meeting people where they are, WHRI helps remove those barriers and create more opportunities for participation and helps improve care for underserved communities.

Over the next month, WHRI and Care Access will open their first clinical research locations in Houston and Tyler, Texas, and Dalton, Georgia, part of a new effort known as the Clinical Trial Center by Walmart and Care Access. These locations open the door to something new for the community, bringing clinical trials into everyday spaces, closer to where people live, shop and spend their time. While these spaces may look like traditional clinics from the outside, they represent something new. They bring medical innovation directly into the community. Located at the front of Walmart stores, many customers will pass by them as part of their daily routines, creating simple, everyday opportunities to learn about clinical research and consider participating in ways that may not have felt possible before.