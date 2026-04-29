Expanding Access to Clinical Research: Walmart Healthcare Research Institute and Care Access Open First Locations in Texas and Georgia
Healthcare can feel out of reach when it is not easy to access or does not fit into everyday life. Similar challenges exist in clinical research, where opportunities are often far from the communities they are meant to serve and participation can be difficult to navigate. At Walmart, we see a different path forward, one where the future of health and medicine is built not only in major medical centers, but closer to home, in the communities where people live and move through their day.
Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI) was created with a clear purpose, to expand access to clinical trials and research and help improve care for underserved communities. Historically, research has not reflected the full diversity of the population. Many individuals have been excluded due to barriers like distance, time and cost. By meeting people where they are, WHRI helps remove those barriers and create more opportunities for participation and helps improve care for underserved communities.
Over the next month, WHRI and Care Access will open their first clinical research locations in Houston and Tyler, Texas, and Dalton, Georgia, part of a new effort known as the Clinical Trial Center by Walmart and Care Access. These locations open the door to something new for the community, bringing clinical trials into everyday spaces, closer to where people live, shop and spend their time. While these spaces may look like traditional clinics from the outside, they represent something new. They bring medical innovation directly into the community. Located at the front of Walmart stores, many customers will pass by them as part of their daily routines, creating simple, everyday opportunities to learn about clinical research and consider participating in ways that may not have felt possible before.
Walmart
At launch, these new locations will focus on heart and brain health, conditions that affect countless individuals today. Care Access will operate and conduct community health screenings and clinical trials at each location, with WHRI supporting research awareness and accessibility through Walmart’s footprint and reach. Together, they are focused on helping individuals better understand their health, explore available research opportunities and make informed decisions about if it’s right for them. Individuals interested in screening can sign up to participate on-site.
Walmart has long been part of the communities it serves. From pharmacies to wellness services, customers rely on Walmart as a trusted partner in their health journey. The Clinical Trial Center by Walmart and Care Access is building on that foundation by connecting clinical research to those same trusted spaces and making it feel more relevant to everyday life.
“This collaboration represents a new way of delivering clinical research,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Access. “By combining Care Access’s proven research model and experience with Walmart’s reach and community presence, we can help more people take part in clinical trials and accelerate the insights that lead to better treatments."
As the Clinical Trial Center by Walmart and Care Access continues to grow, it will expand access to clinical research in more communities and help more people take part in the future of healthcare. When more people take part in research, it helps lead to better insights and more effective care for everyone.
Find more information about clinical research location openings and participation details on the WHRI website.