Walmart Releases 2026 Annual Report and Proxy Statement

2026 Annual Report Highlights

In his first letter to shareholders and associates as Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer, John Furner expressed confidence in the business model that delivered results, and highlighted investments in associates and AI-powered solutions to better serve customers and members. Furner also showed appreciation for the company’s 2.1 million associates who are contributing to Walmart as it leads the new era of retail through a people-led, tech-powered approach.

“While my title is new, my history with this company is anything but. It has been an incredible journey, and it has been exciting to have a front row seat as Walmart has evolved from a regional retailer to a people-led, tech-powered global leader,” said John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.

Furner underscored the business results of FY26, which included revenue growth of 5.1% in constant currency1, and profit growth of 5.4% on an adjusted basis1, performance that was driven by outsized growth in eCommerce, which grew 24%, globally. There was also broad-based growth across all segments, with Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., and Walmart International all contributing to top-line expansion.