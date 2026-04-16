Walmart Expands Access to Weight Management Support Services for Customers on or Exploring GLP-1s

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 16, 2026 — As more customers seek support for weight management and overall health, Walmart is expanding its Better Care Services platform with new offerings that bring together virtual care, nutrition services and pharmacy access in one experience.

Better Care Services connects customers to curated third-party providers alongside pharmacy services, nutrition insights and delivery options. The platform now includes weight management support services for customers on or exploring GLP-1 therapies, complementing the convenient access they already have to medications through Walmart’s nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide.

With a nationwide pharmacy footprint, Walmart provides access to a broad portfolio of GLP-1 medications with a prescription, including newly available oral options such as Foundayo™ (orforglipron), available through insurance or transparent cash-pay pricing. Customers benefit from competitive pricing and convenient fulfillment options, including same-day delivery in as fast as an hour in many locations, offering one of the fastest and most convenient ways to get medications. Free delivery is also available for Walmart+ members. In-store pharmacist support and digital tools further help customers manage prescriptions and navigate their treatment.

The Better Care Services platform now features obesity and weight management support offerings from Aaptiv, Berry Street, Curai Health, MyCare by Twin Health, and Wheel (pricing below reflects cash-pay rates unless otherwise noted):

Aaptiv – a personalized fitness app that helps users at all levels take action on wellness goals. It offers GLP-1 companion programming, personalized insights delivered weekly, and 10,000+ expert-led fitness classes and nutrition articles to help get people moving and build a custom routine.

– a personalized fitness app that helps users at all levels take action on wellness goals. It offers GLP-1 companion programming, personalized insights delivered weekly, and 10,000+ expert-led fitness classes and nutrition articles to help get people moving and build a custom routine. Berry Street – combines AI with a nationwide network of Registered Dietitians to deliver personalized, evidence-based nutrition therapy. Patients work one-on-one with a dietitian and the Berry Street app between visits for guidance, meal tracking and health data integration. Through Walmart’s platform, customers can discover Berry Street, confirm insurance coverage within the Berry Street experience, and access personalized nutrition support tailored to their needs, often with services covered by insurance.

– combines AI with a nationwide network of Registered Dietitians to deliver personalized, evidence-based nutrition therapy. Patients work one-on-one with a dietitian and the Berry Street app between visits for guidance, meal tracking and health data integration. Through Walmart’s platform, customers can discover Berry Street, confirm insurance coverage within the Berry Street experience, and access personalized nutrition support tailored to their needs, often with services covered by insurance. Curai Health – an AI-supported, self-guided care experience designed to provide personalized coaching, cognitive-based support, virtual dietitian services and guidance on nutrition and fitness. From April 15 through July 31, Walmart customers can access the Curai Health Weight Loss GLP-1 AI agent at no cost, including clinician visits if required. Promotional free visits are not available to individuals enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid. Beginning Aug. 1, Curai Health’s virtual care and weight loss programs will each be available for $29 per month.

– an AI-supported, self-guided care experience designed to provide personalized coaching, cognitive-based support, virtual dietitian services and guidance on nutrition and fitness. From April 15 through July 31, Walmart customers can access the Curai Health Weight Loss GLP-1 AI agent at no cost, including clinician visits if required. Promotional free visits are not available to individuals enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid. Beginning Aug. 1, Curai Health’s virtual care and weight loss programs will each be available for $29 per month. MyCare by Twin Health – supports people using GLP-1s who want lasting weight loss, whether they plan to stay on medication or transition off. MyCare provides real-time, personalized insights into how food, sleep and activity affect the body. Paired with a dedicated care team to provide clinical support, these insights help people adapt as their bodies change and build sustainable habits for lasting weight loss and optimal health.

– supports people using GLP-1s who want lasting weight loss, whether they plan to stay on medication or transition off. MyCare provides real-time, personalized insights into how food, sleep and activity affect the body. Paired with a dedicated care team to provide clinical support, these insights help people adapt as their bodies change and build sustainable habits for lasting weight loss and optimal health. Wheel – a weight management care program with board-certified providers trained in obesity management. The service is available without a membership or subscription requirement, and includes telehealth visits, ongoing monitoring, medication management and personalized care plans with initial visits starting at $99 and check-ins at $35. Medications are priced separately.

Better Care Services connects customers to third-party providers and programs, while prescription fulfillment and medication access are supported through Walmart Pharmacy, including integrations with programs such as LillyDirect.

The Better Care Services platform also connects customers to Nutrition Hub, powered by Walmart Everyday Health Signals℠, which helps guide personalized food and recipe choices to support healthier habits and budget-friendly meals.

Walmart is also launching a redesigned GLP-1 digital destination on Walmart.com, helping customers explore related products and services, and find medically reviewed nutrition guidance.

More than 40% of U.S. adults live with obesity, according to the CDC, and many patients exploring treatment options face a fragmented process — coordinating provider visits, prescription access, lifestyle changes and insurance considerations across multiple sources. Beginning in July, eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries will gain access to certain GLP-1 medications through a short-term demonstration, known as the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge.