How We’re Investing in Our Stores to Drive Speed, Convenience and Growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 16, 2026 — This year, we are making a significant investment in our stores across the United States, reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve. This investment is intended to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for our customers.

In early 2024, we committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations while continuing to update the stores in our portfolio. Today, we are continuing to deliver on that promise.