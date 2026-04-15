Walmart Unveils Modern Redesign of Great Value, Its Flagship Private Brand
First major refresh in more than a decade enhances shoppability while maintaining the same trusted products at Every Day Low Prices
BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 15, 2026 — Walmart today announced a comprehensive redesign of its flagship private brand, Great Value, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality products customers need, want and love—at an affordable price.
As Walmart’s largest private brand—and the largest food and consumables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand in the U.S.—Great Value has been a trusted staple since its launch in 1993. Today, Great Value products can be found in nine out of 10 U.S. households and save an average family 35% per year.1 This marks the first full brand refresh in more than a decade.
“At Walmart, we’re focused on delivering quality and value our customers can count on every day,” said Scott Morris, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Walmart U.S. “Great Value has earned customers’ trust over decades, and while the brand is getting a fresh, modern look, what’s inside isn’t changing. Customers will continue to find the same trusted products at the same Every Day Low Prices they rely on.”
The new design system reflects Walmart’s ongoing investment in its private brands and its commitment to evolving alongside customer preferences. For example, last fall Walmart announced its goal to remove synthetic dyes from its food private brands by January 2027.
The refreshed Great Value packaging is designed with both form and function in mind. It introduces a more modern visual identity while improving shoppability across stores and digital platforms.
“We believe great design should be accessible to everyone,” said David Hartman, Vice President, Creative at Walmart. “At our scale, that means creating something that works clearly and intuitively across thousands of individual items, so customers can find what matters, faster. We’ve built a system that does exactly that, bringing consistency, clarity, and a sense of discovery to every shelf.”
Key features of the new design include:
- Consistent placement of nutrition information and benefit claims across all Great Value food items
- Clearer visual cues to help customers and associates quickly identify and pick the correct items
- A cohesive, modern look that enhances visibility and encourages product exploration
The redesign will span almost 10,000 food and consumables items, making it the most extensive private brand update in Walmart’s history. To ensure a seamless transition, the rollout will be phased over the next two years, beginning with salty snacks and expanding category by category.
This evolution underscores Walmart’s continued focus on innovation, quality and value—delivering private brand products that meet the needs of today’s customers while maintaining the affordability they expect.
1 Based on a conceptual basket of items with high customer penetration and representation across Food categories where Great Value is available; reflects price comparison vs. national brands, not total grocery spends.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.