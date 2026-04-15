Walmart Unveils Modern Redesign of Great Value, Its Flagship Private Brand

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 15, 2026 — Walmart today announced a comprehensive redesign of its flagship private brand, Great Value, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality products customers need, want and love—at an affordable price.

As Walmart’s largest private brand—and the largest food and consumables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand in the U.S.—Great Value has been a trusted staple since its launch in 1993. Today, Great Value products can be found in nine out of 10 U.S. households and save an average family 35% per year.1 This marks the first full brand refresh in more than a decade.

“At Walmart, we’re focused on delivering quality and value our customers can count on every day,” said Scott Morris, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Walmart U.S. “Great Value has earned customers’ trust over decades, and while the brand is getting a fresh, modern look, what’s inside isn’t changing. Customers will continue to find the same trusted products at the same Every Day Low Prices they rely on.”