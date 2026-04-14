Walmart Introduces Upstream Facility Services, Bringing Its Maintenance Expertise to Businesses Nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 14, 2026 — Walmart introduces Upstream Facility Services, a new business bringing its in-house maintenance expertise to companies nationwide.

Built on the systems and scale that support thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, Upstream helps businesses keep operations running with faster response times, dependable service, and real-time visibility, turning scale into speed and consistency.

Upstream is built for businesses operating across distributed, multi-location footprints, where uptime, consistency, and speed directly impact revenue. Upstream currently focuses on HVAC, refrigeration, general maintenance, electrical and plumbing trades.

Its maintenance model combines urgent repairs, preventive maintenance, and predictive service. With technicians positioned near many customer locations, the business is designed to respond quickly while helping customers reduce downtime, avoid repeat issues, and extend asset life.

“We’ve spent years building one of the largest in-house facility service operations in the country,” said R.J. Zanes, VP of Walmart Facility Services. “Upstream takes that capability beyond our walls, combining national scale, skilled technicians, and real-time visibility to help businesses run with fewer disruptions.”

Leveraging Scale, Density, and Technology

What sets Upstream apart is the scale and support behind it. With technicians positioned across the country, Upstream is built to serve clients across markets with consistent support. That national reach is backed by a dedicated training center where technicians build the skills needed to deliver reliable and consistent service across locations.

Upstream also uses technology to make service easier to manage. Clients gain real-time visibility into services across locations, from job status to performance trends, enabling faster decisions, better planning, and more consistent execution at scale. These tools support scheduling, routing, and performance tracking, helping customers stay informed and make decisions with greater confidence.

Focused on Commercial Operators

Upstream is built for businesses managing complex facility operations, especially those operating across multiple locations. The goal is to simplify facility maintenance while improving uptime and reducing costs.

Key benefits of Upstream Facility Services include:

Nationwide technician coverage with local proximity

Service delivered by Walmart-trained technicians

End-to-end maintenance: urgent, preventive and predictive

Consistent execution across locations and operations

Real-time visibility into service performance

Proactive approach to reduce downtime over time

With Upstream Facility Services, Walmart is extending one of the country’s largest in-house maintenance operations beyond its own stores, helping businesses to operate with greater consistency, visibility, and control.

To learn more about Upstream, visit here.