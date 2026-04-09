Walmart Unveils Limited-Time The Devil Wears Prada Scoop Collection

Designed for self-expression and versatility, the collection channels New York City style with strong tailoring, elevated denim, structured dresses, statement accessories and bold pops of color. From polished workwear to going-out looks, the assortment is designed to help customers feel confident and on-trend for every occasion.

With prices ranging from $16 to $54, the collection delivers elevated design at affordable prices. Hero items include tailored blazers and suiting pants, coordinated denim sets, structured dresses, iconic red pumps and statement belts, with select pieces drawing inspiration from iconic visual elements from the film, including a fluid trench in signature red and blue tones.

Customers can shop the collection through an exclusive pre-order drop beginning April 9 on Walmart.com. The full assortment will launch April 20 online and in stores, with apparel and belts available in nearly 500 stores and online, and footwear available in nearly 200 stores and online.