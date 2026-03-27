Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Walmart Foundation Commit Donations and Grants to Hawaii Relief Efforts
BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 27, 2026 — The Walmart Foundation today announced a commitment of up to $250,000 in grants to Hawaii Community Foundation and Lahui Foundation to support disaster relief and long-term recovery across Hawaii.
Additionally, this financial commitment is bolstered by more than $25,000 in in-kind donations by Walmart. Through strategic coordination with Convoy of Hope, Feeding America, and other partners on the ground, our local Walmart stores are helping make sure water and essential supplies reach affected areas quickly.
“The Walmart Foundation is dedicated to supporting Hawaii’s road to recovery by supporting those on the front lines," said Julie Gehrki, President, Walmart Foundation. "Through these grants to the Hawaii Community Foundation and Lahui Foundation, we are putting resources directly into the hands of local organizations that have deep roots and impact in these communities.”
Highlights of the relief effort to date include our local stores and associates collaborating with the Salvation Army and other local nonprofits to distribute aid, and our local store in Kahului providing targeted support for the Hoaka Mana on Molokai.
Walmart is committed to its continued support for our associates and the residents of Hawaii.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
About Philanthropy at Walmart
Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. The Walmart.org team works to tackle key social and environmental issues relevant for the retail sector in collaboration with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.