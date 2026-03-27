Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Walmart Foundation Commit Donations and Grants to Hawaii Relief Efforts

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 27, 2026 — The Walmart Foundation today announced a commitment of up to $250,000 in grants to Hawaii Community Foundation and Lahui Foundation to support disaster relief and long-term recovery across Hawaii.

Additionally, this financial commitment is bolstered by more than $25,000 in in-kind donations by Walmart. Through strategic coordination with Convoy of Hope, Feeding America, and other partners on the ground, our local Walmart stores are helping make sure water and essential supplies reach affected areas quickly.

“The Walmart Foundation is dedicated to supporting Hawaii’s road to recovery by supporting those on the front lines," said Julie Gehrki, President, Walmart Foundation. "Through these grants to the Hawaii Community Foundation and Lahui Foundation, we are putting resources directly into the hands of local organizations that have deep roots and impact in these communities.”

Highlights of the relief effort to date include our local stores and associates collaborating with the Salvation Army and other local nonprofits to distribute aid, and our local store in Kahului providing targeted support for the Hoaka Mana on Molokai.

Walmart is committed to its continued support for our associates and the residents of Hawaii.