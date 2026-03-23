Walmart and VIZIO Scale Content to Commerce at NewFronts
Uniting Content, Commerce and Closed-Loop Measurement
NEW YORK and BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 23, 2026 — At the 2026 IAB NewFronts, Walmart and VIZIO will unveil new integrations, branded content innovations, and new CTV campaign results as they accelerate the buildout of a scaled content-to-commerce solution. By uniting high-impact storytelling, retail behavior, and closed-loop measurement within a single ecosystem, Walmart is enabling advertisers to drive measurable outcomes through VIZIO’s brand solutions suite. Retired NBA champion and Walmart superfan Shaquille O’Neal will also appear on stage for a fireside chat, bringing the relationship between commerce and content to life.
Streaming now represents more than half of all TV viewing time1, yet content, commerce and measurement remain fragmented. Walmart and VIZIO are solving for that disconnect by combining a leading smart TV operating system across VIZIO and onn TVs with the scale of America’s #1 omnichannel retailer. Walmart serves approximately 150 million U.S. customers each week online and in stores2, while VIZIO engages many of those same customers in their living rooms thanks to being sold at Walmart. Together, the companies securely connect ad engagement across CTV to purchases through closed-loop sales attribution, helping brands drive awareness and engagement across the entire content lifecycle while unlocking new opportunities to show up where theatrical, streaming, and live sports fandom converge. Today’s milestones paint a clear roadmap for connected commerce’s future through CTV.
Advancing the Platform: Integration Milestones
Building on that foundation, Walmart and VIZIO will progressively implement a unified account login experience for new VIZIO OS TVs and onn TVs powered by VIZIO, enabling customers to use their Walmart account to access Smart TV features. The new, streamlined login simplifies setup while establishing a secure identity framework across devices, connecting streaming engagement directly with retail interaction. All integrations are designed to respect consumer choice and privacy, with data used in aggregated, permissioned, and compliant ways.
Walmart Inc.
First-to-Market Branded Content: L’Oréal
With the platform infrastructure advancing, Walmart and VIZIO are also redefining how brands show up in premium content environments. On stage, Walmart and VIZIO will announce a first-to-market product placement integration with L’Oréal and a global content partner, demonstrating how the companies are advancing strategic brand solutions that reach Walmart audiences in authentic, at-home moments. The integration will place L’Oréal products within premium content across VIZIO OS in the United States, powered by Walmart’s first-party customer insights. Creative extensions will span Walmart product pages and omnichannel retail touchpoints, creating a seamless path from inspiration to purchase.
"This collaboration demonstrates the power of integrating premium storytelling with retail to inspire customers and drive measurable business impact within a closed-loop ecosystem,” said Nora Wolfe, SVP, U.S. Head of Media, L’Oréal.
Delivering Impact: Illustrative CTV Campaign Results
Beyond innovation, the results from Walmart and VIZIO are already clear for customers. 65% of surveyed Walmart customers report that CTV ads helped them discover new products3, underscoring the power of placing premium content in front of high-intent shoppers. Successful advertiser CTV campaigns via Walmart Connect delivered a median viewing of 44% percent4 for brands such as Cafe Bustelo (whose campaign drove 98% incremental household reach beyond linear TV) demonstrate a clear, direct linkage between premium storytelling and brand resonance.
Walmart and VIZIO are not simply participating in the evolution of connected TV, they are redefining it. Connected commerce at scale has arrived.
1 VIZIO Inscape ACR data, Q4 2025.
2 Walmart annual report papers, March 14, 2025
3 Walmart Connect Creative Video Survey, December 2024, Partner Connect
4 Walmart first-party data, Feb 1, 2025 – Jan 31, 2026; offsite CTV campaigns during Feb 1, 2025 – Jan 31, 2026; median reflects the 50th percentile (midpoint) of a given distribution; new-to-brand is defined as a customer who purchases a product of advertised itemset from Walmart site and app as a result of an ad campaign, after not having purchased any itemset product on Walmart site and app for the previous 12 months.
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About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.