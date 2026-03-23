Walmart and VIZIO Scale Content to Commerce at NewFronts

NEW YORK and BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 23, 2026 — At the 2026 IAB NewFronts, Walmart and VIZIO will unveil new integrations, branded content innovations, and new CTV campaign results as they accelerate the buildout of a scaled content-to-commerce solution. By uniting high-impact storytelling, retail behavior, and closed-loop measurement within a single ecosystem, Walmart is enabling advertisers to drive measurable outcomes through VIZIO’s brand solutions suite. Retired NBA champion and Walmart superfan Shaquille O’Neal will also appear on stage for a fireside chat, bringing the relationship between commerce and content to life.

Streaming now represents more than half of all TV viewing time1, yet content, commerce and measurement remain fragmented. Walmart and VIZIO are solving for that disconnect by combining a leading smart TV operating system across VIZIO and onn TVs with the scale of America’s #1 omnichannel retailer. Walmart serves approximately 150 million U.S. customers each week online and in stores2, while VIZIO engages many of those same customers in their living rooms thanks to being sold at Walmart. Together, the companies securely connect ad engagement across CTV to purchases through closed-loop sales attribution, helping brands drive awareness and engagement across the entire content lifecycle while unlocking new opportunities to show up where theatrical, streaming, and live sports fandom converge. Today’s milestones paint a clear roadmap for connected commerce’s future through CTV.

Advancing the Platform: Integration Milestones

Building on that foundation, Walmart and VIZIO will progressively implement a unified account login experience for new VIZIO OS TVs and onn TVs powered by VIZIO, enabling customers to use their Walmart account to access Smart TV features. The new, streamlined login simplifies setup while establishing a secure identity framework across devices, connecting streaming engagement directly with retail interaction. All integrations are designed to respect consumer choice and privacy, with data used in aggregated, permissioned, and compliant ways.