Moving Fast to Serve You Better: Why We’re Refreshing Your Neighborhood Market

Sam Walton always believed in “swimming upstream,” challenging the traditional way of doing things to find a better path for the customer. That’s exactly what we’re doing with our latest round of Walmart Neighborhood Market store remodels.

This April, several Walmart Neighborhood Markets across Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana will test a new kind of rapid remodel process designed for quicker results and less customer disruption.

Instead of stretching a remodel over several months, we are condensing the work by temporarily closing the main sales floor for four weeks and keeping our Pharmacies and Fuel Stations open.

This is an opportunity to test, learn, and refine our remodel process to identify best practices for the future.

Our Associates: The Heart of the Refresh

Our store associates are at the heart of everything we do, and they are experts in what our customers want and need. During the rapid remodels, they will be working alongside our remodel teams, setting up new fixtures, organizing products, and preparing the store to welcome customers back.

Our associates are passionate about their stores and by contributing their skills during the remodel, they are helping shape the next chapter of their store.

Less Disruption, Better Results

We know that shopping around closed construction areas or searching for relocated items can be frustrating for our customers. While we try to minimize that friction with every remodel, these four-week temporary closures aim at going one step further. We want to alleviate as much customer disruption as possible and deliver a better store experience, faster.

These stores were chosen in part because there are other Walmart locations nearby, offering convenient shopping alternatives both in store and by using the Walmart app or Walmart.com to place pickup orders at the neighboring stores.

Delivery options are also available. Customers can continue ordering their favorites for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes, with the same experience.

When the remodeled stores reopen, customers will walk into a brighter, more inviting space designed around how they shop today. While updates vary by location to meet the specific needs of the community, many stores will feature expanded aisles and reconfigured layouts that create more space and make it easier to navigate.

Enhancements to Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery areas will support growing demand for digital orders, and pharmacies will receive updates to better serve customers’ healthcare needs.

Customers will also see improvements in technology throughout the store, including clear digital price signage that highlights rollbacks and featured items, upgraded checkout areas designed to reduce wait times, and tools that help associates quickly locate products and assist shoppers.

Together, these updates are designed to make shopping faster, simpler, and more comfortable from start to finish.

A Fresh Start

This test is about more than new shelves and lights. It is about listening to our customers, continuing to look for ways to save them time and money, and continuing to evolve alongside the communities we serve.

By rethinking how we remodel our stores, we are creating a faster path to a better experience. We are excited to reopen these Neighborhood Markets and welcome customers back with familiar faces into stores that feel fresh and ready for the future.