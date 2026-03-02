How the Shelf Got Smarter and Our Jobs Got Easier
When you work in a Walmart store, you learn that every minute matters for customers wanting to get in and out quickly and for associates juggling dozens of tasks to keep things running smoothly.
That’s why digital shelf labels, or DSLs, have been such a meaningful upgrade in our stores.
Today, roughly 2,300 Walmart U.S. locations are already using digital shelf labels, and we expect this technology to be chain-wide within the next year. For our associates, that expansion can’t come soon enough.
Clear Prices, Faster Service Every Day
Walmart stores carry tens of thousands of items, and every single one needs to have a clear, accurate shelf price. Between new inventory, Rollbacks and markdowns, pricing updates stack up fast and can take hours, if not days, to complete.
Before DSLs, that meant walking up and down aisles swapping out paper tags by hand. Now, associates manage planned price changes through a centralized Walmart system, making it easier to keep shelf prices accurate and aligned with what customers see at checkout.
Price updates are still people led and support Walmart’s Everyday Low Price (EDLP) promise. Associates review and push approved changes through a secure system, typically outside of shopping hours, so prices remain stable and consistent during the day. That means customers see clear, consistent prices at the shelf that match what they are charged at the register. This builds customer trust.
It’s important to remember that prices are the same for all customers in any given store and are consistent regardless of demand, time of day or who is shopping. DSLs simply modernize how prices are displayed at the shelf.
A Day on the Floor with Digital Shelf Labels
DSLs are designed to help ensure accurate, consistent pricing, while helping associates save significant time by eliminating the manual task of changing prices. The result is more time for what matters most: serving customers.
For an associate, the biggest difference DSLs make is the amount of time they give back. Associates spend less time fixing tags and more time helping customers.
Here is how they show up in an associate’s day:
Seamless Price Changes, Less Busywork
With more than 120,000 items in a store and thousands of weekly price updates including rollbacks and temporary price adjustments for competitive advantage, even small efficiencies matter. What once took multiple associates days to complete can now be done in minutes, freeing up time to be spent with customers, keeping shelves organized and easy to shop and making sure products are in stock.
Smarter Stocking with Stock to Light
Using a mobile device, associates can activate LED lights on shelf labels to quickly identify where items need to be restocked. That means less guessing, less backtracking and more efficient stocking helping ensure faster selling items are easily available for customers.
Quicker Online Order Fulfillment
Pick to Light uses LED guidance to help associates find items faster when fulfilling online orders, improving both speed and accuracy for customers who rely on pickup and delivery.
By reducing repetitive, low-value manual tasks, DSLs allow associates to focus on higher-value work, from assisting customers find what they need to ensuring the store meets Walmart’s standards for cleanliness, compliance and accuracy.
Better Operations, Better Experience
Digital shelf labels are a modern replacement for paper tags, but their impact goes beyond efficiency. They help ensure errors do not occur, cut down on paper waste and remove friction from everyday tasks while keeping pricing transparent and consistent.
Simple by design
Worth highlighting, DSLs operate on a closed system and do not interact with shoppers or collect any information about them. Some have wondered what these labels can do. Once you see how simple they are, it clicks: there’s nothing like a camera or microphone in them, they just display prices.
As Walmart continues rolling out DSLs to every store over the next year, the impact is clear — faster service for customers, simpler processes for associates and more time spent where it matters most on the sales floor.
That’s what innovation should always look like.