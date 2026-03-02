How the Shelf Got Smarter and Our Jobs Got Easier

A Day on the Floor with Digital Shelf Labels

DSLs are designed to help ensure accurate, consistent pricing, while helping associates save significant time by eliminating the manual task of changing prices. The result is more time for what matters most: serving customers.

For an associate, the biggest difference DSLs make is the amount of time they give back. Associates spend less time fixing tags and more time helping customers.

Here is how they show up in an associate’s day:

Seamless Price Changes, Less Busywork

With more than 120,000 items in a store and thousands of weekly price updates including rollbacks and temporary price adjustments for competitive advantage, even small efficiencies matter. What once took multiple associates days to complete can now be done in minutes, freeing up time to be spent with customers, keeping shelves organized and easy to shop and making sure products are in stock.

Smarter Stocking with Stock to Light

Using a mobile device, associates can activate LED lights on shelf labels to quickly identify where items need to be restocked. That means less guessing, less backtracking and more efficient stocking helping ensure faster selling items are easily available for customers.

Quicker Online Order Fulfillment

Pick to Light uses LED guidance to help associates find items faster when fulfilling online orders, improving both speed and accuracy for customers who rely on pickup and delivery.

By reducing repetitive, low-value manual tasks, DSLs allow associates to focus on higher-value work, from assisting customers find what they need to ensuring the store meets Walmart’s standards for cleanliness, compliance and accuracy.

Better Operations, Better Experience

Digital shelf labels are a modern replacement for paper tags, but their impact goes beyond efficiency. They help ensure errors do not occur, cut down on paper waste and remove friction from everyday tasks while keeping pricing transparent and consistent.