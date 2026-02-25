Signs of Strength

Their workday doesn’t give much away. Antonia Phillips and Harold Ramirez Jr. stock shelves at a steady pace and communicate quickly and practically with their teammates. But there’s a depth to their focus — and an underlying strength — that hints at a level of athleticism and discipline that few ever achieve.

Last November, the two traveled to Tokyo, where they found themselves in the glow of stadium lights alongside elite athletes from near and far. It was the Deaflympics — and their moment to show the world just what it is to own your power. Phillips, an overnight stocker from Godfrey, Illinois, represented the U.S. in Women’s Freestyle Wrestling. Ramirez, a homeline team lead from Greenwood, Indiana, competed in Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling.