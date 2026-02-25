Everyday Legends
Signs of Strength
Walmart associates Antonia and Harold traveled to Tokyo last November to compete in the Deaflympics. In a recent conversation, they shared what it takes to shine on the world stage.
Their workday doesn’t give much away. Antonia Phillips and Harold Ramirez Jr. stock shelves at a steady pace and communicate quickly and practically with their teammates. But there’s a depth to their focus — and an underlying strength — that hints at a level of athleticism and discipline that few ever achieve.
Last November, the two traveled to Tokyo, where they found themselves in the glow of stadium lights alongside elite athletes from near and far. It was the Deaflympics — and their moment to show the world just what it is to own your power. Phillips, an overnight stocker from Godfrey, Illinois, represented the U.S. in Women’s Freestyle Wrestling. Ramirez, a homeline team lead from Greenwood, Indiana, competed in Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling.
Though Antonia’s event was ultimately canceled, the moment still mattered. “We trained at the Ajinomoto National Training Center and being in the same room as elite athletes was unreal,” she says.
The two carried their training, along with the support of their stores and communities, into an experience that surpassed medals and results. Ahead, the athletes reflect on what it meant to prepare, compete and represent Walmart globally.
How did you get involved in your sport, and what inspired you to pursue it competitively?
Harold: My father was a high school wrestler. When I reached middle school at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, I eagerly joined the school's wrestling program. That's when I fell in love with the intense world of grappling. My experiences in wrestling have become a core part of my life and I've spent three years coaching others, often volunteering to share my passion. I've been training nonstop and trying to push to the next level to be a role model for my son.
Antonia: I first got involved in this sport when I was about five years old. I started playing football, and my dad noticed how competitive and aggressive I was on the field. So he thought wrestling would be a good sport for me. I took a break after that, realized I missed competing, I came back to the sport when I was eight years old, and here I am now.
What did training and preparation for the Deaflympics look like?
Harold: I train in two different grappling styles. I wrestle and am a blue belt in Brazilian J Jiu Jitsu. I have practice routines to fit my work and gym hours. On Mondays, Wednesday and Thursday I do wrestling practices and open gym. On Tuesday, Friday and Saturday I do Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and open gym. On Sunday I do five-mile runs.
Antonia: Before my matches, my routine would be training every day, staying committed to showing up to practice, eating right, conditioning and managing weights. I gained a lot of technique and determination from building on that routine.
How has Walmart supported you — both as an athlete and as an associate?
Harold: I have a great team that supports me from start to end. Nowadays, we also have technology that can translate from speech to text on my phone. That's where most of my communication with my team and associates happens, to get store tasks and goals done daily. I also have Video Relay Interpreter for meetings.
Antonia: Walmart has supported me in so many ways. My managers were very flexible and understanding. It helped me to be able to balance work and my training. The support system is amazing... they're also helpful and patient, so I know I can always rely on the team.
Celebrating Antonia in Godfrey, Illinois
Before Antonia hopped on the plane to Tokyo, her fellow associates jumped in with some cheer. During a heartfelt send-off, Antonia signed: “It means a lot that I have all the support from my coworkers.”
How has your experience at the Deaflympics influenced how you approach challenges at work?
Harold: Be open-minded because everyone comes from a different background and has their own experiences. At the end of the day, we all have a similar goal: to have a good life. So be gentle and respectful toward others and you will be treated the same way.
Antonia: It taught me resilience. Sometimes things don't go my way in a competition, but I still come back the day after to train and get better. If I happen to encounter any challenges at work, I remember I have a great support system. I just have to keep adapting and stay positive.
What message would you share with other associates who have big goals outside of work?
Harold: You can't add days to your life, but you can add life to your days. This quote changed my thoughts about life. Start doing your own quests and you will see the bigger picture of life. It's beautiful, so don't be afraid to start adding life to your days.
Antonia: Don't be afraid to go after your goals and be who you want to be. Even though it’s hard or seems impossible, rely on your support system. They're very important and have helped me in so many ways. And just stay consistent. Sometimes it may be scary, but not trying is even scarier.
It’s natural to think that peak performance is only reserved for an elite few. But Harold and Antonia’s stories are a reminder that excellence can coexist with the everyday. Behind their Walmart vests is proof that strength and skill are every bit at home in the Supercenter as they are in the stadium.