Introducing Scintilla In-Store: The Future of Third-Party Retail Execution at Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 23, 2026 — Today, Walmart Data Ventures is introducing Scintilla In-Store, a transformative platform for supplier field representatives that connects data to action at the store level. As the newest addition to the Scintilla portfolio, Scintilla In-Store unifies essential tools, real-time data, actionable metrics, and supplier-assigned tasks in a single app. By integrating these capabilities, the platform helps reduce out-of-stocks, streamline execution, and deliver a seamless omni-shopping experience.



Building on the vision of Scintilla, Walmart’s first-party insights platform that transforms granular data into actionable intelligence for suppliers and merchants, Scintilla In-Store now brings this ecosystem into Walmart’s stores - connecting data to execution where it matters most. While Scintilla and Scintilla In-Store are separate platforms, they share a unified goal: developing innovative, data-driven tools and insights solutions that benefit everyone in the retail ecosystem.



Formerly known as Volt, Scintilla In-Store builds on the innovation of Volt Systems, acquired by Walmart in 2022. The reimagined platform gives field representatives enhanced, on-demand visibility across the store. For example, by leveraging the same item and modular information used by store associates, field representatives can quickly identify which items may be running low and need replenishment. They can also help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in Walmart’s inventory systems – addressing common challenges in dynamic store environments. With this information at their fingertips, field representatives can resolve issues in real time, helping to keep shelves stocked and customers satisfied.

