Introducing Scintilla In-Store: The Future of Third-Party Retail Execution at Walmart
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 23, 2026 — Today, Walmart Data Ventures is introducing Scintilla In-Store, a transformative platform for supplier field representatives that connects data to action at the store level. As the newest addition to the Scintilla portfolio, Scintilla In-Store unifies essential tools, real-time data, actionable metrics, and supplier-assigned tasks in a single app. By integrating these capabilities, the platform helps reduce out-of-stocks, streamline execution, and deliver a seamless omni-shopping experience.
Building on the vision of Scintilla, Walmart’s first-party insights platform that transforms granular data into actionable intelligence for suppliers and merchants, Scintilla In-Store now brings this ecosystem into Walmart’s stores - connecting data to execution where it matters most. While Scintilla and Scintilla In-Store are separate platforms, they share a unified goal: developing innovative, data-driven tools and insights solutions that benefit everyone in the retail ecosystem.
Formerly known as Volt, Scintilla In-Store builds on the innovation of Volt Systems, acquired by Walmart in 2022. The reimagined platform gives field representatives enhanced, on-demand visibility across the store. For example, by leveraging the same item and modular information used by store associates, field representatives can quickly identify which items may be running low and need replenishment. They can also help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in Walmart’s inventory systems – addressing common challenges in dynamic store environments. With this information at their fingertips, field representatives can resolve issues in real time, helping to keep shelves stocked and customers satisfied.
"Scintilla In-Store is redefining our operations in Walmart stores. The enhanced app experience provides real-time inventory visibility and equips our representatives with advanced tools, enabling them to work more efficiently and make data-driven decisions during every store visit,” said Pamela Stewart, North America Chief Customer Officer - Retail at The Coca-Cola Company. “We are excited Walmart is continuing to invest in new, innovative capabilities that will help empower our ways of working, and ultimately, ensure our products make their way into customers’ hands.”
Scintilla In-Store is more than an upgraded app experience or a new name. Walmart Data Ventures is building a future where every field representative is guided by real-time insights - enabling them to focus on what matters most and complete tasks with greater efficiency and speed. With upcoming AI-driven prioritization and deeper integration across in-store systems, the company is setting a new standard for retail execution, so customers can always trust Walmart has the products they need, however they choose to shop.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.