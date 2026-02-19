Walmart Releases Q4 FY26 Earnings
We are delivering momentum on a sound strategy and strong financial performance.
We delivered solid sales growth, while driving operating income growth faster than sales. Our business mix continues to evolve, as we deploy capital toward the highest returns. We are enhancing customer and member experience through our strengths in digital and an integrated, omnichannel ecosystem.
Value and convenience of our omnichannel strategy continues to resonate with customers and members.
Diversifying revenue and profit sources, while strengthening our omnichannel leadership position.
Targeting growth investments toward areas of higher return, while realizing cost savings on disciplined execution.
Increasing competitive advantages, innovating new customer and member experiences while deploying productivity-enabling technologies.
We continued to provide value and convenience for customers and members. Digital solutions are accelerating sales momentum and setting Walmart up uniquely well to serve customers as technology adoption increases.
We delivered strong results in Q4 FY26, with momentum across the business driven by digital. Top-line performance reflected strong sales and favorable general merchandise trends. We demonstrated the strength and resilience of our business model by managing inventory levels and costs, while growing eCommerce across segments.
Our results in Q4 FY26 illustrate the underlying strength of our business. We continue to balance our ongoing investments with improved, tech-powered experiences for customers, members, and associates that we expect to expand margins and increase returns for shareholders in the years ahead.
Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
Calculated for the trailing 12 months ended January 31, 2026. ROI is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Comp sales for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2026, compared to the 13-week period ended January 31, 2025, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.