 
 
Logout
Logout
Home
News
Walmart Releases Q4 FY26 Earnings

Walmart Releases Q4 FY26 Earnings

Sub-headline goes here


By Jane Doe, Associate, Walmart

Feb. 19, 2026
Home
News
Walmart Releases Q4 FY26 Earnings

Walmart Releases Q4 FY26 Earnings

We are delivering momentum on a sound strategy and strong financial performance.

Total revenues
Q4 FY26
Iconography arrow pointing upward
5.6%
Q4 FY26 (constant currency)1
Iconography arrow pointing upward
4.9%
Operating income
Q4 FY26
Iconography arrow pointing upward
10.8%
Q4 FY26 adjusted2 (constant currency)1
Iconography arrow pointing upward
10.5%
A Walmart associate in a blue vest helps a customer with a mobile device in the produce section of a Walmart.

We delivered solid sales growth, while driving operating income growth faster than sales. Our business mix continues to evolve, as we deploy capital toward the highest returns. We are enhancing customer and member experience through our strengths in digital and an integrated, omnichannel ecosystem.

Building customer trust icon

Building
customer trust

Value and convenience of our omnichannel strategy continues to resonate with customers and members.

Global eCommerce
Iconography arrow pointing upward
24%
Driven by strong demand for convenient, fast delivery
Evolving business mix icon

Evolving
business mix

Diversifying revenue and profit sources, while strengthening our omnichannel leadership position.

Global advertising3
Iconography arrow pointing upward
37%
Includes VIZIO. Walmart Connect
in the U.S. grew 41%.
Driving higher returns icon

Driving
higher returns

Targeting growth investments toward areas of higher return, while realizing cost savings on disciplined execution.

Return on assets
8.2%
Return on investment4
15.1%
A Sam's Club associate in a reflective vest pushes a blue cart loaded with bulk household items.
Investing in our future icon

Investing
in our future

Increasing competitive advantages, innovating new customer and member experiences while deploying productivity-enabling technologies.

eCommerce sales
23%
of overall mix
Automated robots operating on tracks within a Walmart supply chain facility.

We continued to provide value and convenience for customers and members. Digital solutions are accelerating sales momentum and setting Walmart up uniquely well to serve customers as technology adoption increases.

The image features the Walmart wordmark in white.
Comp sales growth5
Iconography arrow pointing upward
4.6%
(excluding fuel)
The image features the Sam's Club wordmark in a clean white design. It includes the text 'Sam's Club' alongside the Sam's Club logo.
Comp sales growth5
Iconography arrow pointing upward
4.0%
(excluding fuel)
The image features the Walmart International wordmark in white.
Net sales growth
Iconography arrow pointing upward
7.5%
(constant currency)1

We delivered strong results in Q4 FY26, with momentum across the business driven by digital. Top-line performance reflected strong sales and favorable general merchandise trends. We demonstrated the strength and resilience of our business model by managing inventory levels and costs, while growing eCommerce across segments.

Walmart U.S.

Sales growth in Walmart U.S. reflects acceleration in eCommerce, including growth in store-fulfilled delivery and advertising. Fourth quarter FY26 represented the eighth consecutive quarter of eCommerce growth above 20% for the segment.

Iconography arrow pointing upward
27%
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth
A woman stands in a bright, modern kitchen unpacking groceries from two Walmart reusable shopping bags.

Sam's Club U.S.

Membership grew in Q4 FY26, reaching record highs during the quarter. Digital solutions, both inside the club with Scan & Go along with Curbside Pickup and delivery, continued to resonate with members. Adoption of Scan & Go and club-fulfilled delivery both grew in the quarter.

Iconography arrow pointing upward
23%
Sam’s Club U.S. eCommerce growth
A Sam's Club member scans orange juice with a mobile phone.

Walmart International

Walmart International delivered solid top-line results, led by strength in China, Walmex and Flipkart. Contributions from business mix and timing of seasonal events, along with growth of membership fee revenue, drove strong operating income growth of approximately 26% (constant currency)1.

Iconography arrow pointing upward
17%
Walmart International eCommerce growth, eCommerce sales mix
28% (constant currency)1
A customer at a Walmart checkout counter receives a shopping bag from an associate wearing a green vest.

Delivering value
and convenience

We continue to invest in supply chain automation and are realizing benefits from automation-related inventory via better unit productivity and lower cost to serve. Labor productivity is also improving as a result of these tech-powered enhancements.

Diversifying
profit sources

The resilience of the company’s omnichannel strategy is illustrated by growing business mix contributions that continue to diversify profit sources, including advertising income and membership fees. Membership fee revenue grew across the enterprise in Q4 FY26, strengthened by Walmart International primarily on growth in Sam’s Club China memberships.

Iconography arrow pointing upward
15.1%
Global membership fee revenue

Operating
with discipline

The company continues to generate strong cash flow, which provides flexibility to reinvest in long-term strategic value drivers for the business, all while returning significant capital to shareholders.

$41.6B
Operating cash flow
$14.9B
Free cash flow6

Q4 FY26 earnings resources

Related financial news

Find out more about previous earnings announcements, investments and other news from FY26.

Our results in Q4 FY26 illustrate the underlying strength of our business. We continue to balance our ongoing investments with improved, tech-powered experiences for customers, members, and associates that we expect to expand margins and increase returns for shareholders in the years ahead.

Saving customers
time and money

Walmart supercharges holiday traditions with biggest, fastest Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet.

Read more
A woman uses her smartphone to scan a product in a Walmart aisle.

Transforming
customer experience

Walmart and Google turn AI discovery into effortless shopping experiences.

Read more
Blue Walmart wordmark and Google logo.

Enabling
customer choice

Sam’s Club reaches 100% ‘Made Without’ milestone, setting a new private brand standard for the retail industry.

Read more
A young girl with long wavy hair is holding several items on her head in front of a solid orange background.
Iconography arrow pointing to the left
Iconography arrow pointing to the right

  1. Constant Currency is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  2. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  3. Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.

  4. Calculated for the trailing 12 months ended January 31, 2026. ROI is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

  5. Comp sales for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2026, compared to the 13-week period ended January 31, 2025, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.

  6. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.