Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $0.99 per Share, Marking 53rd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 19, 2026 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2027 of $0.99 per share. This represents a 5 percent increase from the $0.94 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2027 annual dividend of $0.99 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.2475 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:

Record Dates Payable Dates March 20, 2026 April 6, 2026 May 8, 2026 May 26, 2026 Aug. 21, 2026 Sept. 8, 2026 Dec. 11, 2026 Jan. 4, 2027

“Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 53rd consecutive year. This decision is a proof point of our continued confidence in our business performance and forward momentum,” said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.