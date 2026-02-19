Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $0.99 per Share, Marking 53rd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 19, 2026 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2027 of $0.99 per share. This represents a 5 percent increase from the $0.94 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2027 annual dividend of $0.99 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.2475 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:
|Record Dates
|Payable Dates
|March 20, 2026
|April 6, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|Aug. 21, 2026
|Sept. 8, 2026
|Dec. 11, 2026
|Jan. 4, 2027
“Dividends continue to be a part of our diversified capital returns approach. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend for the 53rd consecutive year. This decision is a proof point of our continued confidence in our business performance and forward momentum,” said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.
